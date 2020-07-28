OPD announces department promotions

Courtesy of the

City of Opelika

Lt. Tony Amerson

The City of Opelika and the Opelika Police Department are pleased to introduce a new division of the OPD to the Opelika community. The Community Relations/Special Services Division will focus on engaging with the citizens of Opelika, improving cultural relations and strengthening employee relations.

Captain Shane Healey, currently in charge of the Patrol Division, will now lead the Community Relations/Special Services Division, effective immediately. He will be responsible for community relations initiatives, Public Information Officer duties, recruiting, hiring, the DARE program, school resource officers, officer training and policy development.

Cpt. Shane Healey

“In light of recent events, our police administration and city leadership evaluated where we are currently,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “The police department is doing great things, but we recognize that we can do better. We need to better communicate and engage. We need to be open to what our community has to say. Basically, we need to stop and listen. Captain Healey is an asset to the department. He knows the community and is ready to mend any broken relationships in our community and build new ones.”

As a result of this new division, several employees will receive promotions. These promotions are effective immediately. All promoted employees will remain in the Patrol Division.

• Lt. Tony Amerson is promoted to Captain of the OPD Patrol Division.

• Sgt. Richard Converse is promoted to Lieutenant of the OPD Patrol Division.

• Patrolman Brian Krug is promoted to Sergeant of the OPD Patrol Division.

Brian Krug

“These three men are great assets to our department and will do an outstanding job in their new roles,” said Chief John McEachern. “They have served our department with integrity and deserve the recognition and promotion. We are excited about the changes to come with the OPD. We all take an oath to serve and protect, and each day that is what we strive to do. Community means many things to people. To our department it means everything. Together, we are Opelika.”

For more information about the new division or promotions, please contact Shane Healey at 334-705-5241.