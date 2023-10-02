Obituary 10-01-2023

LYNNE DORENE ROSE

Lynne Dorene Rose, nee Miller, was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Ronald Rodney Miller and Jean Maxine Miller, nee White. She passed from this life on Sept. 28, 2023, at the age of 81. She was a resident of Auburn since 1970. She was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband Robert Allen Rose; her sons Michael David Ford, and David Philip Rose; and her brother Gary Lee Miller (Carmen).

Lynne obtained her bachelor’s degree from The University of South Florida. She completed a master’s degree in education, as well as Class AA Certification, at Auburn University. Over a period of 34 years, she served the Auburn City Schools in a variety of capacities, including teacher; curriculum coordinator; evaluator and mentor for new teachers; middle school assistant principal; director of federal programs; and administrator for standardized testing, textbooks, drug­free program and English as a second language. Her strongest love was classroom teaching where she was committed to helping students acquire knowledge, skills and a love of learning; especially those students who entered her classroom lacking confidence or previous educational success.

Lynne was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa educational sorority, the Alabama Educational Association, the Auburn University Campus Club and the Woman’s Club of Auburn.

She was devoted to her family. For many years she worked part­time in retail sales where she enjoyed helping customers find the ideal jewelry, cosmetics or clothing that provided them with value and delight.

A private family interment is planned. Persons wishing to honor Lynne may choose to send a contribution to the

Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons’s Research, P.O. Box e5014

Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at michaeljfox.org.

