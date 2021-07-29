Gov. Kay Ivey Appoints Jessica Ventiere as District Attorney for Lee County

By Michelle Key / Publisher

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Lee County’s Jessica Ventiere as the new District Attorney on Thursday afternoon.

In the appointment letter Ivey wrote,

“As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama. Please plan to attend all meetings within reason, bc a good steward of the taxpayers’ money, and work in your position to instill trust in state government. The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.

I appreciate you serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable service to the citizens of Alabama.”

Ventiere said that she is honored to have been appointed to this position.

“I am honored to accept Governor Ivey’s appointment as District Attorney of Lee County,” she said. “I am humbled by this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens in Lee County.”

Barry Matson, Executive Director of the Alabama District Attorney’s Association, expressed his gratitude to the governor for her decision to appoint Ventiere.

“Jessica Ventiere will be a great district attorney for Lee County,” Matson said. “Jessica has proven her metal by keeping that office focused on its mission of seeking justice and public safety during a very difficult period.

I appreciate Governor Ivey choosing such a honest, dedicated and hard working district attorney.”