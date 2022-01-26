City of Auburn Launches Inaugural Citizens’ Academy This Spring

Contributed by

the city of Auburn

By David D. Dorton

The city of Auburn invites you to go behind the scenes of city operations and engage with staff as a member of the inaugural class of the city of Auburn Citizens’ Academy.

The annual Citizens’ Academy is a new, free program that will allow Auburn residents to get a glimpse into the work done by all 19 city departments through tours, presentations and conversations with the staff members who help make Auburn the vibrant community you know it to be.

Ever wonder what goes into the inspections process of new developments, or how the city supplies clean water to its 70,000-plus residents every day? And, what all goes into keeping our community safe? Get answers to those questions and so many more in the Citizens’ Academy! Participants will graduate from this program with knowledge of day-to-day operations, the tools to get more involved and a deeper relationship with fellow community members and city staff.

“The Academy is a program designed for Auburn residents who desire to be more engaged, informed and involved with their community,” said Allison Blankenship, Citizens’ Academy coordinator. “We hope people graduate from the program feeling more connected to the city they call home.”

Those who apply to be a member of the 2022 Class should be able to commit to attending the majority, if not all, of the seven sessions. Sessions will occur on weekdays, and applicants should receive approval from their employers to participate in the program.

A full schedule will be announced when applications go live on Feb. 14. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. Space is extremely limited.

For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/neighborhoods. If you have questions, please email Allison Blankenship at ablankenship@auburnalabama.org.