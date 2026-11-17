CONTRIBUTED BY

CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The city of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department announced the return of its annual Jingle Jog 5K and Santa Stroll Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Community members of all ages are welcome to join in at Toomer’s Corner to celebrate the start of the holiday season with a fun and festive walk, run or stroll around the heart of Auburn. Participants are encouraged to wear their most festive Christmas sweaters or Santa hats.

The Santa Stroll Fun Run will begin at 6:30 a.m., and the Jingle Jog 5K will begin at 7 a.m. starting at Toomer’s Corner. Participants who registered by Nov. 8 will receive an exclusive 2026 Jingle Jog T-shirt. A limited number of T-shirts will be available to late and day-of registrants on a first come, first-serve basis. Online registration is open at www.auburnal.myrec.com. A schedule of registration fees is as follows:

Santa Stroll Fun Run:

• Early Registration: Until Nov. 26: $20

• Late Registration: Nov. 27-Dec. 4: $25

• Day-of Registration: Dec. 5: $35

Jingle Jog 5K:

• Early Registration: Until Nov. 26: $30

• Late Registration: Nov. 27-Dec. 4: $35

• Day-of Registration: Dec. 5: $45

Day-of registration will begin at 5 a.m. across from Toomer’s Drugs. Day-of registration ends at 6 a.m. for the Santa Stroll and 6:30 a.m. for the Jingle Jog.

Jingle Jog 5K awards will be presented by 8 a.m. at Toomer’s Corner for the top three male and female finishers for the following age categories: 14 and younger, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus.

Register for a morning of movement, music and holiday cheer as the city celebrates the most wonderful time of the year.

For more information about Auburn Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, please call (334) 501-2930 or visit auburnal.gov/parks, or follow @COAParksAndRec on Facebook and Instagram.