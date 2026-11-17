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AO TOURISM

AUBURN — Auburn-Opelika Tourism invites holiday shoppers to save the date for the second annual Merry Art Market, returning Dec. 14-18, at the AO Art Showcase in downtown Auburn.

Following a successful inaugural year, the market is expected to feature approximately 40 local artists and artisans offering original paintings, handmade pottery, jewelry, ornaments, wooden creations, candles, stained glass and other one-of-a-kind gifts.

“Last year’s Merry Art Market exceeded our expectations and we were thrilled to see shoppers returning multiple times throughout the week,” said Cat Bobo, director of communications and marketing at Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “We’re so excited to bring it back and offer residents and visitors alike a special place to find thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists, especially for those last-minute names on their Christmas lists.”

The AO Art Showcase is a year-round, shoppable gallery located inside Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s office at 312 N. Gay St. in downtown Auburn. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the showcase features original artwork available for purchase directly from local artists. During the Merry Art Market, the collection expands to include additional artists and handmade gifts. Auburn-Opelika Tourism takes no commission, ensuring artists receive 100% of their sales.

The Merry Art Market is free to attend and will be open Dec. 14-18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers can follow the Merry Art Market Facebook event for updates and additional details as the event approaches.

Local Auburn and Opelika artists interested in participating may contact Cat Bobo at cat@aotourism.com. Space is extremely limited and all items must be original and individually handmade.