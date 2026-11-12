Commission seeks $2M for roundabout

BY MICHELLE KEY | THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved an application seeking $2 million in state funding for a proposed roundabout in Beauregard and expressed support for a freestanding emergency department in Smiths Station during its Thursday, Nov. 12, meeting.

During the work session, County Engineer Justin Hardee presented plans for the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Alabama Highway 51 and Lee Road 146, also known as Moore’s Mill Road, near Beauregard High School and Beauregard Elementary School.

Hardee said the intersection, which currently operates as a four-way stop, has been identified as a potential improvement project for several years.

“Traffic studies were performed. About 10,000 vehicles a day go through that intersection in a four-way stop condition,” Hardee said.

He noted that traffic congestion is particularly heavy during school arrival and dismissal times.

The proposed project would replace the existing four-way stop with a single-lane roundabout designed to improve traffic flow and safety. It would be located just east of the previously constructed roundabout at Society Hill Road and Moore’s Mill Road.

Following the work session discussion, the commission authorized Chairman Jere Colley to sign a letter of intent requesting funding through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II.

According to Hardee, the project is estimated to cost approximately $3 million, including construction, engineering, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation.

The county is seeking the program’s maximum award of $2 million, with the remaining estimated $997,642 to be funded locally.

Hardee explained that the proposed project carries a significantly higher estimated cost than the previously constructed Society Hill Road roundabout, which cost approximately $900,000.

He attributed the difference to potential utility relocations, additional right-of-way acquisition and requirements associated with construction involving Alabama Department of Transportation property.

“Any time we’re working on or within ALDOT’s right of way or state processes, it costs more,” Hardee said.

He also explained that the county included additional funding in its cost estimate to account for possible expenses beyond the initial projections.

“We’re trying to put as much buffer in there as possible because with this program, any overruns are 100% borne by the county,” Hardee said.

Hardee said offering a local match could also strengthen the county’s application in the competitive grant process.

The state program provides funding for improvements where county or municipal roads intersect with state-maintained highways, with an emphasis on public safety. Applications are due Nov. 13, and funding decisions could be announced early next year.

Hardee emphasized that funding is not guaranteed.

“It is a competitive grant program, so there’s no guarantee that we will get it,” he said.

If awarded, the county would have two years to complete the design process and begin construction.

The project is intended to improve access to Beauregard High School and Beauregard Elementary School, as well as surrounding communities and regional transportation routes.

Commission supports Smiths Station emergency facility

The commission also approved a letter supporting East Alabama Medical Center’s certificate of need application to construct and operate a freestanding emergency department in Smiths Station.

The proposed facility would include 10 emergency treatment beds and approximately 15,000 square feet of space for patient evaluation, stabilization and triage.

Plans also include laboratory and pharmacy support, along with diagnostic imaging services such as CT scans, ultrasound and X-rays.

During the work session, Commissioner Jeff Drury emphasized the importance of bringing emergency medical services closer to Smiths Station residents, who currently must travel to Columbus, Georgia, or Opelika for hospital-based emergency care.

Drury said the proposed facility would address a longstanding need in the community, particularly as the area’s population continues to grow.

The proposed facility would provide hospital-based emergency services closer to Smiths Station residents, potentially reducing travel times for patients seeking emergency care.

The commission’s action expressed support for the project but did not constitute approval of the facility’s certificate of need, which must be reviewed through the state’s health planning process.

Commission approves subdivision requests

Commissioners granted preliminary plat approval for Lee Road 158 Development in District 4 following a discussion about water pressure concerns raised by area residents.

The development, owned by The Grand Reserve Columbus LLC, proposes 34 lots along Lee Road 158. Plans include approximately 0.59 miles of proposed streets, with the smallest lot measuring 0.75 acres.

During the meeting, Beulah Utilities District Manager Adam Wallace presented findings from water pressure tests conducted at four locations along Lee Road 158. The tests showed pressure ranging from approximately 55 to 75 pounds per square inch (psi), exceeding the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s minimum requirement of 20 psi.

“The system in place is adequate to provide sufficient water,” Wallace said.

Area resident Mr. Flannery questioned the findings, saying measurements taken near his meter in September showed approximately 40 psi and that he and other residents have experienced fluctuating water pressure.

Wallace explained that the utility district is responsible for maintaining adequate pressure at the meter but cannot control issues occurring between the meter and individual homes.

“Every time that we have done testing at the meter, it has come back solid,” Wallace said.

Wallace also said the utility district is pursuing a hydraulic model to better evaluate the system’s capacity and determine how future development could affect existing customers.

Following the discussion, commissioners approved the development’s preliminary plat.

The commission also approved the redivision of Lot 2D in the Juanita G. Jones Subdivision along Lee Road 155 in District 4 contingent upon the receipt of the plat with the owner’s signatures.

The property, owned by William Pangle, contains approximately 4.74 acres and will be divided into four lots. The smallest lot will measure 1 acre, and no new streets are proposed.

In District 3, commissioners granted final plat approval for Summerville Highlands Subdivision along Lee Road 248.

The development, owned by Summerville Highlands LLC, includes 57 lots and approximately 0.436 miles of streets. The smallest lot measures 0.16 acres.

According to the Highway Department, construction has been completed in accordance with approved plans, and the subdivision meets county development requirements.

Commissioners sworn in, residents recognized

The meeting began with the swearing-in of Commissioners Ross Morris of District 2, Tony Langley of District 4 and Richard LaGrand Sr. of District 5.

The commission also adopted resolutions honoring the late Smiths Station Mayor Richard Cooley and Larry Justice.

Cooley, who died Oct. 24, served Smiths Station for more than two decades as a city council member and mayor.

The commission also adopted a resolution honoring the life and service of the late Smiths Station Mayor Richard Cooley, who died Oct. 24. Cooley served the community for more than 20 years as a council member and mayor, following a 40-year career in education. His wife, Brenda, attended the meeting as commissioners recognized his contributions to the community.

“We are extremely grateful for his life and timeless service to others,” Drury said.

Drury also offered “the highest tribute to his legacy as well as heartfelt sympathy to his family.”

The commission also adopted a resolution honoring the late Larry Doyle Justice, a longtime Beulah educator and community leader who died May 9. As part of the tribute, commissioners approved naming Lee Road 374 in his honor.

Justice taught at Beulah High School for 31 years and helped establish the Beulah Volunteer Fire Department and Beulah Men’s Club, as well as develop the school’s first football field.

District 4 Commissioner Tony Langley described Justice as “a longstanding mentor and just super great human being” and noted that approximately 30 to 40 family members and friends attended the meeting in his honor.

“This speaks volumes of the kind of person he was,” Langley said.

The agenda also included a presentation by Loachapoka Mayor Ricky Holder involving the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department.

In other business: