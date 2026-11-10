Public Notices | Week of Nov. 12, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: James Clay Foreman, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include : Rebecca Marie- daughter- Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of James Clay Foreman It is ordered that the 3rd day of December 2026, at 01:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 10/29/2026, 11/5/2026 & 11/12/2026

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MORGAN COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF R. J. M., (a minor child. )

Case No: JU26-504.01

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO: JUSTYN D. MULLER

LEGAL/BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF R. J. M

You are hereby notified that a Petition was filed in the above styled cause by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources (herein “Petitioner”) seeking the permanent legal custody of R. J. M., a minor child, and it being alleged in said Petition that you are the father of said minor child and Petitioner seeks to permanently terminate any and all rights that you may have in and to said minor child. You are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Huel Harris, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 215 2nd Avenue SE, Decatur, Alabama, 35601, an answer to the Petition within thirty (30) days of the date on which this Notice of Summons is last published. You are further notified that a hearing on the Petition filed herein has been set to be heard by the Juvenile Court of Morgan County on December 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

DONE this the 8 day of October, 2026.

Chris Priest/ ah

Clerk of Juvenile Court, Morgan County

legal Run 10/22/2026, 10/29/26, 11/05/2026 & 11/12/26 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAYFORD LASHLEY, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-291

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of RAYFORD LASHLEY, deceased, having been granted to Rhonda Welch, on the 6th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

LEGAL RUN 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Auburn University Jordan Hare Stadium Extend South Main Concourse

251 S Donahue Dr

Auburn, AL 36849

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Auburn University, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

LBYD Engineers

880 Montclair Rd, Suite 600

Birmingham, AL 35213

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Opelika City Schools Interior Renovations to Jeter Primary & Morris Avenue Intermediate

700 Jeter Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

and

8 Morris Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Opelika, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Turner Batson

1950 Stonegate, Dr., Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Auburn University Jordan Hare Stadium South Endzone Entrance Modification

251 S Donahue Dr

Auburn, AL 36849

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Auburn University, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Kadre Engineering

2447 Acton Rd, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35210

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-32

RE: Estate of PATTY W. PARKER, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO:Robert F. Parker, his heirs, devisees, executors, administrators and assigns

Please take notice that Jimmy R. Welch, as Executor of the Estate of Patty W. Parker, has filed a Petition for Final Settlement and Discharge of Executor and that the 9th day of December, 2026 at 9:00 A.M. Central Time has been set for hearing at the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama.

All persons interested in said estate may appear at said hearing to show cause, if any, why said final settlement should not be approved and the Executor discharged.

DATED this the 19th day of October, 2026.

/s/ Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for Jimmy R. Welch, Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 N Lanier Ave., Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

Legal Run 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY CASE NO. 2026-539

RE: ESTATE OF PHILLIP R. MORGAN, Deceased:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of October, 2026 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Arlene Lewis Morgan

Arlene Lewis Morgan, Executor

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr., Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26, 11/12/26 |

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

WILLIE JAMES HOLLEY,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-547

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of October 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARGARET SLEMON HOLLEY

Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS EDWARD PETERSON, JR.,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-548

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of October 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BIRDIE P. PETERSON

Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES MICHAEL SMITH, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2026-542

TO:

NOTICE: On the 13th day of October, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of Charles Michael Smith was filed in my office for Probate by Cristian Luna and the 9th day of December, 2026, at 11 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 20th day of October, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Carolyn Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-512

ESTATE OF COY GENE BUTLER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Coy Gene Butler, deceased, having been granted to Kathy B. Mann and Carol B. Senn this 16th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Kathy B. Mann and Carol B. Senn, Personal Representatives

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED MOBILE HOME PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that Mary Durr & Vicki Hatcher, landowners, pursuant to Alabama Code Section 35-5A-1 (et. seq.), do hereby give notice that the mobile home located at 1412 S. Long Street, Lot 6, Opelika, Alabama 36801, is abandoned. That the last known names and addresses of the tenants/owners were Johnny Hughley, at 1412 S. Long S. Long Street, Lot 6, Opelika, Alabama 36801. That the mobile home is a brown double-wide mobile home, having the serial numbers of GEO033871, with the approximate dimensions of 24 by 50 feet. That the mobile home will be sold at public sale on the courthouse steps of the Lee County, Alabama Courthouse at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the 19th day of November, 2026. That Mary Durr & Vicki Hatcher are authorized to bid on and purchase the mobile home. The purpose of the sale is to collect past due rent and storage fees, notice and sale fees, and attorney fees and costs owed to landowner. Sealed bids will not be accepted. The contact name and number of the person to call to inspect the mobile home is Brandon Poticny at (334) 821-1908.

Mary Durr & Vicki Hatcher, Landowners Brandon Poticny Attorney for Landowner 724 N. Dean Road, Suite 100, Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 11/05/26 & 11/12/2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

December 1, 2026, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of the south right-of-way of Cedar Creek Drive. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of Cedar Creek Drive proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Sec 30, T20N, R27E, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, thence N51°36’29”E, 4683.87’; thence N38°28’07”E, 206.07’ to a set ½” rebar by Precision Surveying (CA788) in the South right of way of Cedar Creek Drive; thence along Cedar Creek Dr N51°31’53”W, 59.32’ to a set ½” rebar (CA788); thence continue along said road N51°31’53”W, 90.00’ to a set ½” rebar (CA788); thence continue said road N51°31’53”W, 6.97’ to a point at an existing right of way line to be vacated, said point being the Point of Beginning of said right of way to be vacated described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along the ROW to be vacated along a curve to the left an arc distance of 122.86’, having a radius of 85.01’ and a chord of S87°03’56”W, 112.45’; thence N53°46’11”W, 63.56’; thence along a curve to the left on a radius of 85.00’, a chord of N08°38’26”W, 113.03’, an arc distance of 123.65’ to a calculated point in the South ROW of Cedar Creek Dr; thence along Cedar Creek Dr on a curve to the left on a radius of 1378.99’, a chord of S51°06’29”E 10.84, an arc distance of 10.84’ to a set½” rebar (CA788); thence continue along Cedar Creek Dr S51°31’53”E, 46.79’ to a set½” rebar (CA788); thence S51°31’53”E, 90.00’ to a set½” rebar (CA788); thence S51°31’53”E, 83.03’ to the Point of Beginning.

Said parcel contains 7,813 square feet and is the right of way around a roundabout which is not installed that is being vacated which is South of Cedar Creek Drive.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 5th day of November, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

LEGAL RUN 11/5/26, 11/12/26, 11/19/26, 11/25/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VASSAR MAE SHEPPARD, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2026-

TO: NOTICE: On the 13th day of October, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of Vassar Mae Sheppard was filed in my office for Probate by Debra Sheppard and the 9th day of December, 2026, at 10 o’clock p.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 20th day of October, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Carolyn Jolly Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 11/05/26, 11/12/26 & 11/19/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Tony Eugene Patterson and Kimberly D. Patterson, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on November 7, 2008, in the original amount of $106,312.00, said Mortgage being recorded on November 14, 2008 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 3607, Page 93; and last assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC by virtue of that Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama on November3, 2026, in Mortgage Book 5295, Page 119. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama on December 17, 2026, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 26 & 27, ARROWHEAD SUBDIVISION, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 19 at Page 16 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Property Known As: 224 Lee Rd 704, Opelika, AL 36804 (address for informational purposes only)

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourses expressed or implied as to title, use and\or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust and any other matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Robert J. Solomon

Attorney for Holder

Solomon Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

(678) 243-2512

THE LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR UNDER FEDERAL LAW ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Publish: 11/12/26, 11/19/26, 11/26/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

MARTHA ANN PIKE,

deceased

CASE NO.: 2026-0388

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Anthony Joseph Pike, address unknown

You are hereby notified that on the 19th day of October 2026, Lisa Hukill on behalf of Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a petition for the probate of record in this Court of a certain paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of MARTHA ANN PIKE, deceased, and on that day, said Will was filed in said Probate Court. It is therefore, ordered that a hearing be set for the 10th day of December, 2026, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m. at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, AL 36801 for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time any next of kin can appear and contest the same if you see proper.

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 11/12/26, 11/19/26 & 11/25/26 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

JUDY CLARK MYERS aka JUDY C. MANNING, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-160

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to JEFFERY KEVIN BROWN as Executor for the Estate of JUDY CLARK MYERS AKA JUDY C. MANNING, deceased, on October 6, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 6th day of October 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 11/12, 11/19 & 11/25/2026 |

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION were granted to

Megan Ganey on the Estate of Richard Ganey, deceased, on the 5th day of September, 2023 by Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against

the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time

allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 11/12/26, 11/19/26 & 11/25/26 |

ORDINANCE NO. 031-26

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 4-2 “DEFINITIONS” AND SECTION 4-45 “TETHERING OF DOGS” OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA RELATING TO ANIMAL CRUELTY

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment of Section 4-2. That Section 4-2 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby amended to add the definitions of “Adequate Food”, “Adequate Water”, “Properly Fitted” and “Tether” as follows:

Sec. 4-2 Definitions.

“Adequate Food” shall mean food that is offered in suitable intervals and in sufficient amounts to prevent starvation or significant risk to a dog’s health from lack of food.

“Adequate Water” shall mean potable water that is offered in suitable intervals and in sufficient amounts to prevent dehydration or significant risk to a dog’s health from lack of water.

“Properly Fitted” shall mean when naturally worn by a dog, a collar or harness that:

a. is appropriately sized for the dog based on the dog’s measurements and body weight; and

b. does not choke the dog or impede the dog’s normal breathing or swallowing.

“Tether” shall mean a chain, leash, cable, rope, trolley system or other similar device used to tie or otherwise connect a dog to a stationary object, including a structure, doghouse, pole or tree.

Section 2. Amendment of Section 4-45. That Section 4-45 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, entitled “Tethering of Dogs” is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 4-45 Tethering of dogs.

(1) Tethering. A dog cannot be tethered to a stationary object, including a tree, pole, stake or other structure, unless the dog is tethered via a trolley system that complies with ALL of the following requirements:

a. Tether is not unreasonably heavy in relation to the weight of the dog.

b. Tether doesn’t allow the dog to leave the property of the responsible person.

c. Tether is attached to only one dog.

d. Tether is attached to a properly fitted collar or harness worn by the dog.

No logging chains, choke collars or pinch collars can be used to tether.

e. Tether has a swivel on both ends to minimize tangling.

f. Tether allows the dog continuous access at all times to adequate food, water and a shelter (as defined).

g. Tether doesn’t extend over an object or edge that could result in injury or strangulation of the dog.

h. The tether is situated in a manner to prevent entanglement with other objects or animals.

(2) Enclosures.

a. A dog’s movement cannot be restrained or restricted by confining the dog within an enclosure unless all of the following are met: The enclosure is secure, fully fenced and has adequate space for the dog to freely move around.

b. The dog has continuous access at all time to adequate food, water and shelter (as defined).

c. The enclosure does not allow the dog to leave the property of the responsible person.

d. Exceptions for vets, kennels, walking the dog on a leash, temporary tethering for a reasonable amount of time with respect to the weather, etc.

(3) Shelter.

When tethered or confined outside, the dog shall have “shelter” that complies with all of the following requirements:

a. Allows dog to remain dry and protected from the elements and inclement weather, including providing shade for the dog and containing bedding for cold weather, when necessary.

b. Is fully-enclosed with an adequate opening for ingress and egress and has a solid floor.

c. Has space for the dog to stand up, turn around, lie down in a normal position and extend its limbs.

d. Is constructed or manufactured of durable materials and provides adequate ventilation.

e. Is free from accumulated waste, standing water and debris.

f. Allows the dog unlimited access to the shelter.

g. Exceptions include training for working/sporting dogs, briefly at places of business and campsite/recreation areas.

(4.) Enforcement.

a. Upon having probable cause that a violation of this act has occurred, a certified LEO, including those serving as animal control officers, may do either of the following:

b. Removal or Order to provide care shall be subject to the hearing and disposition requirements of Sections 13A-11-244 and 13A-11-245, Code of Alabama (Cruelty to Animals section).

c. Penalties: full costs of boarding and vet care; Class C misdemeanor for 1st violation, Class B misdemeanor for 2nd violation, Class A Misdemeanor for 3rd or more violations.

Section 3. Severability Clause. If any section, sentence or phrase of this ordinance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 4. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with this ordinance are repealed to the extent of such inconsistency.

Section 5. Effective Date. This ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 6. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 3rd day of November, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 4th day of November, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 4th day of November, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal run 11/12/2026 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLOIE MARIE NOLES, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-582

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to BENJAMIN H. PARR, Personal Representative on the 6 day of November 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Benjamin H. Parr

Benjamin H. Parr

LEGAL RUN 11/12/26, 11/19/26 & 11/25/26 |

CITY OF OPELIKA

PLANNING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

November 17, 2026

TIME: 3:00 PM

I. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

II. UPDATE ON PREVIOUS CASES

III. NEW BUSINESS

A. TEXT AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE – Public Hearing

Creation of Section 7.11 Technology Overlay District

This amendment creates an overlay that is intended to promote and regulate high-tech industrial development primarily focused on the Retail/Entertainment District (R/E). The overlay requires properties the property be adequately served by public infrastructure, including high voltage power transmission, water, and sewer. The overlay regulates permitted and prohibited uses, building facades, buffering, setbacks, and noise.

B. REZONING and AMENDMENT TO 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN — Public Hearing a. Rezoning Request, Shane A.Davis, P.E., authorized representative for Opelika Investment Properties, LLC & OIP Properties I, LLC, property owners, Andrews Road, 3124 West Point Parkway and 0 West Point Parkway, 519 acres, from R/E (Retail/Entertainment) to R/E, TOD (Retail/Entertainment, Technology Overlay District)

b. Amendment of the Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map to include an Industrial classification on the subject property.

IV. OTHER BUSINESS

C. APPROVE MEETING DATES FOR 2027 Approve meeting dates for November and December 2027

V. ADJOURN

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.”

Legal 11/12/2026 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS EDWARD GOLDEN, DECEASED.

PROBATE COURT NO: 2025-182

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO PROBATE WILL

TO: THE HEIRS OF THOMAS EDWARD GOLDEN; JAMES M. GOLDEN, NATHAN RODGERS AND JOHNNY CECIL, AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, MENTALLY INCOMPETENT AND/OR HOMELESS HEIRS AND NEXT-OF-KIN OF THOMAS EDWARD GOLDEN, DECEASED, AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES.

You will hereby take notice that on March 26, 2025, the Last Will & Testament of Thomas Edward Golden, Deceased, was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, and that on the 12th day of June, 2026, and on July 31, 2026, BETH CLANTON GOLDEN petitioned the Court for Letters of Administration Cum Testamento Annexo, and admit said Will to Probate and Record, and appoint her as Personal Representative Cum Testamento Annexo.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama, 36801, at 9 o’clock a.m. on the 6 day of January, 2027, and from time to time as may be continued or extended as the matter may require, when the Petitions will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to Probate and Record as the true Last Will & Testament of said Decedent, Thomas Edward Golden. Unless a written objection is filed with this Court within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, the Court will proceed to hear and consider the Petitions.

WITNESS my hand this 30 day of October, 2026.

Name/address of Petitioner’s Attorney:

LINDA D. BENSON

LINDA D. BENSON, P.C.

P.O. Box 780818

Tallassee, AL 36078

(334) 283-5800

JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 11/12/26, 11/19/26 & 11/25/26 |

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Tony Eugene Patterson and Kimberly D. Patterson, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on November 7, 2008, in the original amount of $106,312.00, said Mortgage being recorded on November 14, 2008 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 3607, Page 93; and last assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC by virtue of that Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama on November3, 2026, in Mortgage Book 5295, Page 119. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama on December 17, 2026, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 26 & 27, ARROWHEAD SUBDIVISION, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 19 at Page 16 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Property Known As: 224 Lee Rd 704, Opelika, AL 36804 (address for informational purposes only)

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourses expressed or implied as to title, use and\or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust and any other matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Robert J. Solomon

Attorney for Holder

Solomon Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

(678) 243-2512

THE LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR UNDER FEDERAL LAW ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Publish: 11/12/26, 11/19/26, 11/25/26 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GUY WESLEY MARTIN, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-559

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice that a Petition for Summary Distribution of a Small Estate of said deceased having been filed on the 22 day of October 2026 in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Amy Martin

Amy Martin, Petitioner

Legal Run 11/12/26 |