Obituaries | Week of Nov. 9, 2026

CLARENCE RAYMOND BELL JR.

Clarence Raymond Bell Jr., age 87, passed away Nov. 4, 2026, in Auburn. He was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on April 16, 1939, to Clarence Raymond Bell Sr. and Lillie Olevia Gasoway. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy Lynn Dearman Bell of Auburn; sister, Rickey Smith of Madison, Alabama; brother, Roy Bell of Pascagoula, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Carol Dearman Chunn; and brother-in-law, the Rev. (Ret.) David Henry Chunn of Auburn. He was beloved “Uncle Raymond” to many nieces and nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his two sisters, Shirley McLendon and Clara Hosack.

Raymond attended the University of Alabama and played football there for the famous Paul (Bear) Bryant. Despite moving to Auburn, he remained a football fan of the Crimson Tide for the rest of his life. Raymond spent his life working in the vocational education field with degrees from Delta State University, Mississippi State University, Western Kentucky University and advanced studies from Louisiana State University. In later years, he rose to the assistant superintendent of Education position for the state of Louisiana. He loved the military and spent 26 years in the Army National Guard. A loving and gentle giant, his favorite hobby was saltwater fishing and he spent many hours in his boat with friends in the bayous of South Louisiana. Raymond was also an excellent cook and loved having friends over to share in a bowl of his famous homemade shrimp and crab gumbo.

Raymond has been a member of Auburn United Methodist Church for the past 20 years, where he was a volunteer food pantry truck driver for many years. He was also a faithful member of the Nick Holler “Food for the Soul Sunday School” class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a local charity, Building Hope Christian Women’s Job Corps, 1944 Opelika Road, Suite 105, Auburn, Alabama 36830. There will be no local funeral service, but a graveside service will be held at Pine Crest Cemetery in Mobile, Alabama, at a later date.

WILLIAM ALBERT PRINCE

William Albert Prince, age 95, of Cusseta, passed away on Nov. 4, 2026. He was born on March 2, 1931, to the late Robert and Mary Prince. Albert was a devoted husband, proud veteran of the Korean War and faithful servant.

He was married to the late Anne Hodnett Prince for 65 years. Albert lived a life defined by hard work, service, faith and a deep love for family.

Albert was a longtime member of Pine Grove Church. He was known for his knowledge of the Bible and enjoyed attending Bible study and Sunday school and filling in for the teachers when called upon. He was a regular volunteer with the Pine Grove Foodbank.

Albert and Anne owned and operated Prince Service Center for 51 years. Albert was known as one of the best mechanics in the area. After retiring at the age of 89, customers still called him for diagnostic advice.

Prince Service Center was a family business. Albert always enjoyed the relationships made with customers, some of which felt like family. Albert believed in teaching by example, treating others as you would want to be treated.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Mr. Prince is survived by his children, Diane Vickers (Rodney), Steven Prince (Jennifer), Julie Forrester (Bob) and Wayne Prince (Nina); grandchildren, Sheri Bartlett (Davis), Craig Vickers (Meredith), Megan Mundie (Jason), Jason Forrester (Jeanne), Blake Prince (Frances) and Brandon Prince (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, Kelsey Davidson (Patrick), Allie and Jackson Vickers, Kyler and Wyatt Mitchell, Maggie and Anniah Mundie, Nora, Abhi and Emma Forrester and Waylon and Wyatt Prince; great-great-grandchildren, William and Eloise Davidson; and sisters, Lois Wallace (Thomas) and Maryann Siggers.

The family would like to thank Haley White and Manda Johnson from hospice for their excellent care along with our amazing caregivers: Laterian Stinson, Janice Thomas, Tantra Spann, Innikka Thornton, Santrice Sims and Zeronica Campbell.

Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. CT at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

Graveside service was Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. CT at Shady Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pine Grove Church, 7235 U.S. Highway 29 North, Opelika, Alabama 36804 or a charity of your choice.

BERNARD LEE LAUDERDALE

Bernard Lee Lauderdale, age 84, passed away on Oct. 31, 2026. Born on Jan. 30, 1942, into a proud Air Force family, devotion to service was part of his life from the very beginning.

Bernard graduated from Auburn High School in 1960, where he met and married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Mary Allison Hatter. Following in his father’s footsteps, Bernard enlisted in the United States Air Force, dedicating years of honorable duty in supply management before retiring at the rank of master sergeant. His military postings carried him and his family across the globe, with notable assignments at Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan, Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and Columbus U.S. Air Force Base in Mississippi.

Upon retiring from active duty, Bernard and Mary returned home to Alabama, eventually building their forever home out in the country. Surrounded by nature, it was there that Bernard was happiest, enjoying the outdoors. Not done serving others, Bernard embarked on and completed a full second career dedicated to helping fellow veterans at the VA Medical Center in Tuskegee. His family finds great comfort and peace knowing Bernard rests easy, holding onto the quiet victory that the city never overtook his country home during his time on Earth.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lorraine Lauderdale, and his brother, Pel Lauderdale.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Lauderdale; son, Danny Lauderdale and wife Cyndi; grandsons, Dan and Cross; brother-in-law, Billy Hatter and wife Jody; sister-in-law Linda Lauderdale; nephew Robert Lauderdale and niece Rebecca Beebe; nephews Bill Watts and Keith Watts; nephew Clay Hatter and wife Brittany, nieces Morgan Hatter, Melody Rudd and Melissa Cole; and cherished grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Lee County at www.give.salvationarmyalm.org/campaign/842424/donate.

LARRY PAUL WEBB

Larry Paul Webb, affectionately known by his CB handle, “Moose,” passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at the age of 72.

Born on July 15, 1954, Larry spent most of his life in the Beauregard community. At the age of 19, he began a lifelong career in trucking at Diversified Products, later driving for CRL and Schneider. Through his decades on the road, Larry formed his most cherished friendships.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Joe E. and Dorothy Webb.

He is survived by his loving sister, Elaine Webb Whatley; nieces, Emilie (Johnny) Gibbons of Hoover and Lana (Josh Goins) Whatley of Opelika; great-niece, Ellie Gibbons; and great-nephews, Liam and Thayer Gibbons, Noah Whatley and Christian Ellis. He also leaves behind his dear friend and cousin, Marty (Jackie) McNeil of Prattville, Alabama, as well as many beloved extended family and lifelong friends.

Larry enjoyed riding his motorcycle along the Florida coast, cooking delicious meals and spending time with the people he loved. He will be remembered for the friendships he built and the lasting memories he leaves with those who knew and loved him.

Visitation with family will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life.

JAMES HAROLD BLACKWOOD

James Harold Blackwood, age 94, passed away on Nov. 5, 2026. He was born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to William and Ruble Blackwood on July 23, 1932. During World War II, while most of the military-aged males were away fighting, young James Harold and his peers were called upon to work on the farm and keep the home front safe and productive. When he was old enough, he joined his father driving trucks to deliver whatever commodities were in need of transport. He told of nights sleeping on a pallet under the truck when the trip required overnight travel.

When the Korean conflict broke out, James Harold was drafted into the U.S. Air Force, where he was eventually stationed at Bryan Air Force Base in Texas. He traveled to the base by bus, and he said the bus stopped on the side of the road and the driver pointed and said: “Head that way, and you’ll find the base.” When he arrived, he found that the “base” consisted of one shack. He reported for duty and was told to go back home, and they’d let him know when the living quarters were built. Some time after he got settled into his new quarters, James Harold slipped away from the base and went back home to Tennessee to marry his high-school sweetheart, Malene Roberts. When he returned to base with his new bride, his sergeant expressed his displeasure about this escapade and demoted him as a result. James considered his demotion to be a small price to pay for his new life with Malene. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Ernest Harold (Carol), William Randall (Jo Ann) and Connie Lynnette (Steve Gulley). They enjoyed 35 years together before Malene passed away in 1988, but not before meeting her first grandchild, Victoria (John Wilkes).

James later was blessed to meet and marry Elizabeth (Liz) Brooks, who loved to fish as much as he did and loved his children as though they were her own. He always quipped that any time he bought anything related to fishing, he had to buy two. She was not going to allow him to have a lure that she didn’t have, also. During their marriage, two more grandchildren were added to the family via Randall and Jo Ann, Tiffanie and Brent. James and shared 23 years together before the Lord called her home.

An avid Auburn fan, James eventually moved to Opelika, just a few minutes from his beloved Auburn. He became a faithful attender of Lakeside Church of God, where he met Evelyn McCarty. Evelyn was widowed, also, and the two of them began keeping company by feeding the geese at the church pond, eating out at a stunning variety of eateries in the area and just riding the roads. Some of the spark went out of James with Evelyn’s death.

Along the way, James had a storied career that spanned from regional supplier of a variety of items for small stores around Texas, to being involved in the development and sales of several communities in Northwest Huntsville. He worked for many years at GTE in Huntsville and was subsequently hired by a series of NASA and Redstone Arsenal contractors to manage and deliver inventory, including computer and other electronic components for a variety of space and defense projects.

James was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruble; wives, Malene and Liz; special friend, Evelyn McCarty; one brother, Robert and his devoted wife, Sheilla; a sister, Barbara and her husband, Glenn Tidwell; brother-in-law, Buck Amos; and two precious nephews, Brian Amos and Ben Blackwood. He is survived by a brother, Ralph (Cindy); a sister, Brenda Amos; two sons, William Randall (Jo Ann) and Ernest Harold (Carol); one daughter, Connie Gulley (Steve); grandchildren, Victoria Wilkes (John), Tiffanie Kennedy and Brent; as well as great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at Lakeside Church of God on Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.

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JAMES EDWARD “JAMIE” BOOTH

James Edward “Jamie” Booth passed away on Oct. 27, 2026, at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joan; his son, Stephen; and his siblings, Herschel, William and Nancy. He is survived by his son, Jeb (Lisa) Booth; his grandchildren, Cole and Rylee Booth; his siblings, Jerry and Kathryn; and many extended family and friends in Virginia, Florida, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Alabama and around the world.

Jim was a native of Opelika, and a graduate of Auburn University. He took great pride in his Alabama roots and returned to Opelika many times throughout his lifetime. At 94, he made one last trip to his childhood stomping grounds to visit his siblings, nieces and nephews, show his grandchildren where he came from, tour the Auburn football stadium field and enjoy a wonderful Southern Thanksgiving with many loving family members.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, stationed in Morocco and Jacksonville, Florida. After the Navy and his graduation from Auburn, he settled in Washington, D.C., where he met Joan. They were married for 59 years and raised two sons, Stephen and Jeb. After 29 years in Massachusetts, Jim and Joan settled in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1994.

Jim was an avid history connoisseur, world traveler and storyteller. For 40-plus years, he spent summers with Joan and their family on Martha’s Vineyard, a tradition their son Jeb, his wife Lisa and grandchildren Cole and Rylee continue today. Jim and Joan traveled the world: on safari in Africa, across the Atlantic on the QE2, to Russia, Egypt, throughout Europe and South America and beyond. Surprising his grandchildren in Ireland was a family favorite. Jim saw more of the world than most people dream of, and he and Joan were known for their warm entertaining, neighborly cocktails and lively stories of their adventures.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Martha’s Vineyard at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans in memory of James Edward Booth.

RITA PETO MURPHY

Rita Peto Murphy, 89, passed away peacefully Nov. 6, 2026.

Rita was born Feb. 20, 1937, in London, England, to Harold and Claire Peto.

Rita married Clarence “Ted” Murphy in 1956. They were married for 58 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who touched the lives of many throughout her long and faithful life.

Rita dedicated more than 40 years of service to Ampex in Opelika, retiring with great pride. Even after retirement, she continued working at Dollar Tree in Opelika until age 75, demonstrating her strong work ethic and dedication.

A woman of deep faith, Rita received Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was an active member of Gateway Family Church in Auburn. Her spiritual life was a cornerstone of her character and provided comfort and strength to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ted Murphy; daughter, Sherry Frabott; parents, Harold and Claire Peto; sister, Pat Crozier; brother-in-law, Jim Crozier; granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Murphy; and great-granddaughter, Addison Murphy.

Rita is survived by her son, James “Jim” Murphy and his wife, Fran, of Opelika; grandchildren, James Murphy and his wife, Keisha, of Kingsport, Tennessee, Michael Murphy and his wife, Kasey, of Opelika and Lauren Murphy Pugh and her husband, Jeremiah, of Valley; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nephew, Barry Crozier and his wife, Chrissie.Family, friends and all who knew Rita are invited to pay their respects during visitation Thursday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Rita Peto Murphy’s legacy of faith, family and hard work will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

BOBBY MOSELY

Bob was born in Wetumpka, Alabama, where he spent his early years enjoying the hilly terrain. He moved to Auburn at 12 and fell in love with it from the start. He graduated from Auburn High School before earning an Agriculture degree from Auburn University. While attending Auburn University, he met his future bride, Marilyn Adams. They wed just before he was shipped off to the Korean War, where he served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

After being discharged from the Air Force, he returned to Auburn University to earn a degree in Textile Engineering. From there, he worked for Eagle Phoenix Mills in Columbus, Georgia. Soon after, he accepted a position with Opelika Manufacturing, returning him to his beloved Auburn and Auburn Tigers. At Opelika Manufacturing, he worked his way to vice president, where he led textile mill operations and oversaw three locations. Bob also worked with the Boy Scouts and the Kiwanis Club. His next venture was founding MoPurl Yarns Inc., which specialized in producing niche yarns. That was his passion almost until the end.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Adams Mosley, in 2019. He is survived by his three children: Robert Mosley (Carmen) of Columbus, Georgia; Cameron Mosley of Portland, Oregon; Carol White (Dennis) of Suwanee, Georgia; and his beloved grandchildren.

JACOB LORENZA WHATLEY

Jacob “Wren” Whatley, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 6, 2026.

Jacob was born Jan. 22, 1959, in Tuskegee to the late Jacob and Annie-Ruth Whatley. After graduating from high school and attending college, he entered the Alabama State Trooper Academy, where he graduated at the top of his class.

He served with the Auburn University Police Department for many years, achieving the rank of sergeant. Jacob later worked at Uniroyal for 10 years before medically retiring. He also drove a school bus for Auburn City Schools until his retirement.

Jacob and his family raised and rode Tennessee Walking Horses and played coed slow-pitch softball for many years. Later, Jacob formed The Redeemed, a bluegrass and Southern gospel group. He was the lead singer, wrote many of the group’s songs and played bass. His brother, Guy, sang with the group, and his wife, Elizabeth, played rhythm guitar.

Jacob also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Virginia Mullins of Auburn, whom he married Aug. 15, 1981, at Armstrong United Methodist Church. They had one son, Jacob L. Whatley II (Heather) of Auburn. He is also survived by his dog, Gretel, and two cats, Obi and Webster, all of which were rescues.

Jacob was preceded in death by his brothers, Jacob S. Whatley Jr. and Robert Guy Whatley III.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at Armstrong United Methodist Church, 7644 Wire Road, Auburn, with the Rev. Elizabeth Whatley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Jacob will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him, and his memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him. He will be remembered as a good man who deeply loved his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

GUY WILSON JR.

Guy H. Wilson Jr., 83, of Atlanta, died peacefully in Opelika on Nov. 5, 2026.

He attended schools in Atlanta before entering Samford University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a minister of music for more than 50 years and loved teaching people about Jesus through music, sports or hymn studies. He understood that the words of a hymn carried a message far greater than just a melody and he loved helping others discover the faith and meaning woven into each verse.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy H. Wilson Sr. and Virginia Pace Wilson; his sister, Suzan M. Wilson; and his brother, David E. Wilson.

He is survived by his brother, Peter S. Wilson; his wife, Bette B. Wilson; and his son, Guy H. Wilson III (Trey).

His burial will be at a later date in the family plot in Bostwick, Georgia.

A service of celebration will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church, with a brief visitation at noon in the Fellowship Hall.

DONNA CONNER ESTES

Donna Conner Estes, 57, of Beauregard, passed away on Nov. 8, 2026, at East Alabama Medical Center. Donna was born May 26, 1969, in Columbus, Georgia, and will be remembered by those who knew and loved her.

The family appreciates the thoughts, prayers and kindness shown to them during this difficult time.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

COL. WILLIAM “KEITH” RYLAND, USAF (RET.)

Col. William K. “Keith” Ryland, USAF (Ret.), of Auburn, passed away Nov. 4, 2026. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, service, leadership and love that touched countless lives throughout his family, church, community and country.

Born in Bermuda, Alabama, to John P. Ryland and Annie G. Ryland Turner, Keith grew up with a strong sense of duty, humility and commitment to others. As a youth, he was active in 4-H, where he developed a lifelong appreciation for agriculture and livestock. He took great pride in raising and showing cattle, earning numerous ribbons and awards in local and regional competitions.

The discipline, responsibility and work ethic he learned through those experiences helped shape the character that would define his life. He carried those values throughout adulthood and became known as a man whose quiet strength, steady character and servant’s heart earned the respect and affection of those who knew him.

Keith graduated from Auburn University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and was commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. What began as a young man’s call to serve grew into an extraordinary military career spanning 26 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Throughout his distinguished service, Keith served as a pilot, aircraft commander, instructor pilot, operations officer, squadron commander and senior program manager. His military assignments took him from Vietnam to Louisiana, Nebraska, Alaska, California and Oklahoma.

A highly accomplished aviator and command pilot, Keith accumulated more than 6,700 flight hours and flew 129 combat missions during the Vietnam War. He flew and commanded some of the Air Force’s most significant aircraft, including the EC-135 “Looking Glass,” E-4B “Nightwatch,” RC-135 “Cobra Ball,” KC-135 Stratotanker and the legendary U-2 “Dragon Lady” reconnaissance aircraft.

While serving with the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing, he was directly involved in operations supporting both the U-2 Dragon Lady and the SR-71 Blackbird, two of the most iconic aircraft in aviation history.

Among his proudest military accomplishments was commanding the 24th Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, where the squadron was recognized as the finest reconnaissance unit in the Air Force.

He concluded his military career in 1993 as director of Worldwide Airborne Command Post Special Project Operations at Tinker Air Force Base, overseeing critical modernization efforts for the nation’s airborne command and control fleet.

His decorations included the Distinguished Service Medal, Air Medal with six oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and numerous other honors reflecting a career dedicated to excellence and service.

Following his retirement from the Air Force, Keith continued sharing his experience and passion for aviation as a simulation site manager with FlightSafety International, helping train and mentor future generations of pilots.

While Keith’s professional accomplishments were impressive, those who knew him best understood that his greatest joy came from serving others.

He was an active member of the Auburn Lions Club, where he served as president and was honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow, one of the highest recognitions in Lions Clubs International. The many pins and awards on his Lions vest reflected years of dedication to helping others and strengthening his community.

Keith was also a lifetime member of the Daedalians and the Military Officers Association of America.

His faith was the foundation of his life. As a devoted member of Christ Methodist Church in Auburn, Keith found joy in worship, fellowship and service. He loved singing in the choir and sharing his love of music with others.

He also volunteered faithfully at the church food pantry, where he quietly served neighbors in need with kindness, compassion and humility. Keith never sought recognition for these acts of service; he simply believed helping others was the right thing to do.

Above all, Keith was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Opal M. Ryland, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and partnership; his parents, John P. Ryland and Annie G. Ryland Turner; and his siblings, Patricia Ryland Nichols Coleman and John P. Ryland Jr.

He is survived by his children, Gregory A. Ryland and his wife, Jeanne, Nancy M. Mohs and her husband, Todd, and Brian K. Ryland and his wife, Lori; grandchildren, Brianne Fleming, Keri Wagenmaker, Christian Pickel, West Ryland, Grayson Ryland, Raymond Ryland and CharlesAnna Ryland; and great-grandchildren, Percy Fleming, Toby Fleming, Avery Wagenmaker and Wyatt Wagenmaker.

Keith will be remembered not only for the airplanes he flew, the missions he completed, the organizations he led or the awards he earned, but also for the way he treated people.

He led by example, cared deeply for his family, served faithfully in his church and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. His life was one of honor, humility and purpose.

His family takes comfort in knowing that his influence lives on in the many lives he touched, the values he passed down and the example he set. His memory will be treasured by all who were blessed to know and love him.

Funeral service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23