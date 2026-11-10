Holiday vendor market coming to USA Event Center Nov. 14

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

EAST ALABAMA — Holiday shoppers looking for unique gifts and an opportunity to support small businesses will have a new shopping destination Saturday, Nov. 14, when the USA Event Center hosts a Holiday Vendor Event.

The indoor market will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the USA Event Center, located at 1220 Fox Run Ave. in Opelika. Admission is free.

Organizer Traci Mapp, who operates the USA Event Center and owns The Unique Boutique, is planning an old-fashioned craft and vendor show featuring handmade items, gifts and merchandise from independent vendors. Food vendors will also participate, with tables available for visitors who want to enjoy a meal.

The event will feature more than 40 vendors, including food vendors, with participants traveling from Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as the local area.

Shoppers can expect a wide variety of merchandise, including handmade wooden furniture, paintings, Christmas decorations, baked goods, knives, candles, fragrances, lotions, wreaths, boutique merchandise, specialty spices, jams and other handcrafted items.

According to Mapp, the idea behind the event is to provide an affordable opportunity for small vendors and home-based craft businesses to showcase their products while giving shoppers a convenient place to find unique holiday gifts.

Mapp said the event was inspired by memories of the community craft shows that were once common in the area, particularly before the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the event center available that weekend, Mapp decided to offer vendor spaces at relatively low rates, helping small businesses participate without the expense often associated with larger markets.

The event will be held indoors, allowing shopping to continue regardless of the weather. The USA Event Center offers more than 10,000 square feet of space and a large parking area.

Mapp said she also hopes the event will introduce more residents to the event center and its potential as a venue for community gatherings, celebrations and other activities.

This will be the first holiday vendor market at the event center, but Mapp said she hopes to make it a recurring event, potentially holding markets twice a year.

Vendor registration remains open, with spaces available for $40 for one table or $70 for two tables. Electricity is available for an additional $10.

Vendors may begin setting up Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, and must be ready before doors open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday. Vendor hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is designed to be a relaxed, family-friendly shopping experience, offering visitors an opportunity to browse locally made products, meet vendors and enjoy food and fellowship.

Those interested in reserving vendor space or requesting additional information may call (706) 518-7071.

Mapp encouraged residents to stop by and support the participating vendors.

“I would say, stop by and do some shopping from your local crafters and handmade goods,” Mapp said. “Thoughtful gifts and it’s free to come look around and enjoy some lunch from our food trucks onsite.”

Participating vendors

Pat’s Storybook Bags

Fierce Little Treats

4 Angels Creation

Wreaths by Cathy T

Antique Chairs by Johnny

Homemade Collections by Patricia

Kaylee’s Creations

Ramel’s Spice Blends

Baked by P & A

Brushes & Bows Co.

The Bearded Burn

Chat World Home Daycare

The Unique Boutique

Brittney’s Scents

Meme’s Beauty Salon & Suites

Sky’s Candles & More

I Cre8 LLC

Bar M Designs & Photography

All Tee’d Up

Unique Designs

J & T Creations

East Alabama Nutrition

Definite Choice Public Services

Designs by CJ

Land of Love

Fern & Ivy Cat’s Haven

Chickie’s Bakes & Crafts

Sunflower Events Boutique

Linc’s Candies

Burmblissful

Festive Finds by Linda

Bre’s Bakery Sweets

Lane’s Legacy

GiGi’s Custom Creations

SNF Designs

Steve’s Knives

Handcrafts by Elizabeth

Food vendors