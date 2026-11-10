Hey Day Holiday brings winter magic to Auburn

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HEY DAY MARKET

AUBURN — Hey Day Market’s annual Hey Day Holiday experience is continuing its tradition of ringing in the winter season with a festive lineup of holiday fun. This November and December, destinations including Hey Day Market, The Laurel Hotel & Spa, 1856 – Culinary Residence, Ariccia Cucina Italiana, The Hotel at Auburn University & Auburn University’s Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, will come alive with family-friendly holiday magic, festivities, cheer and even a little Auburn snow this winter.

Highlights include:

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan (Sun., Nov. 15) — The holiday celebrations will kick off early this year with a special visit from the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan. The company’s traveling Christmas caravan will roll into the market on Sunday, Nov. 15, bringing a festive experience to the Auburn community from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The iconic, larger-than-life truck will park outside Hey Day Market and feature Christmas lights, Coca-Cola samplings, photo opportunities and visits from Santa, The Coca-Cola Polar Bear, The Grinch and Aubie the Tiger.

Thanksgiving Dinner at 1856 – Culinary Residence (Thurs., Nov. 26) — 1856 – Culinary Residence invites guests to celebrate Thanksgiving at the MICHELIN-recommended restaurant, which will be open for the holiday and is serving a tasting menu featuring highlights like Braised Prime Short Ribs with gnocchi romaine, kabocha squash & red wine sauce, Pacific Blue Shrimp with Thai coconut broth, Marin French Petite Crème Brie with cherry-raisin chutney & sesame crackers and Petits Fours with festive flavors including Pumpkin Pie Macaron, Trinidad Chocolate, Pear Pate de Fruit, Black Currant Macaron, Toffee Chocolate Pecan and more. This special event will fill up quickly.

Light Up Hey Day (Sat., Dec. 5) — Hey Day Market invites the community to kick off Christmas festivities on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy an evening of beloved holiday classics from Broadway vocalists Kelli Dodd and Jeremy Jefferson, a performance from competitive figure skater Harper Breitenfeld and a grand tree-lighting ceremony officially marking the opening of the Hey Day Holiday experience. This event is free and open to the public.

Hey Day Holiday (Sat., Dec. 5 through Fri., Jan. 1) — This winter, Hey Day Holiday will transform the outdoor greenspace at Hey Day Market into a winter wonderland with an ice skating rink, festive decor, a 24-foot Christmas tree, photo opportunities and a magical winter snowfall experience every day at 5 p.m. The month-long experience will also feature special events, including appearances from Santa and The Grinch, live caroling, movie nights, wreath-making workshops and more.

The greenspace will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. Ice skating rentals and reservations are required and will be available soon, along with additional details on special events and holiday programming. Skate rentals are $10 for guests 12 and younger and $15 for guests 13 and older.

Hey Day Market is a vibrant, bustling multi-concept food hall in the heart of Auburn with nine restaurants serving thoughtfully creative and delicious menus, plus a full-service bar and taproom. In addition to all the holiday fun and hot chocolate, guests can also enjoy food from the different concepts inside the market.

Annual Gingerbread Village (Sat., Dec. 5 through Sat., Jan. 2) — The Annual Gingerbread Village will return to the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center this winter, created by 1856 – Culinary Residence’s amazing pastry chefs. Alabama’s largest Gingerbread Village, this beautiful display will remain up through Saturday, Jan. 2.

Workshop Class with Flower Bed (Wed., Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30) – Throughout December, Hey Day Market invites guests to join them for creative and festive floral workshops hosted by The Flower Bed. Tickets will be available soon.

Polar Bear Tea on Thach (Sun., Dec. 6, Sun., Dec. 13, Sun., Dec. 20) — This winter, guests are invited to celebrate the season at Tea on Thach: A Polar Bear Tea, hosted at 1856 – Culinary Residence in collaboration with Coca-Cola. This festive twist on the beloved Teddy Bear Tea invites guests of all ages to enjoy a whimsical experience inspired by Coca-Cola’s iconic polar bears with lots of holiday cheer and treats. Guests can enjoy a special visit from Coca-Cola’s Polar Bear during the Sunday, Dec. 13, tea experience.

Tea on Thach is the MICHELIN-recommended restaurant’s elevated take on the timeless tradition of afternoon tea. Each event is thoughtfully created to transform an afternoon tea ritual into a whimsical, immersive experience. The menu will feature a selection of specialty teas and cocktails, and tiers of exquisite savory and dessert items. Tickets will be available starting Thursday, Nov. 5.

Photos with Santa (Fri., Dec. 18 and Sat., Dec. 19) — Santa is making his way to Hey Day Market this holiday season! Located outside Hey Day Market, Santa will be available for photos by the Christmas tree with Auburn University’s Samford Hall in the background.

Holiday Trivia at Hey Day Market (Tues., Dec. 22) — Get ready to sleigh the competition at Holiday Trivia at Hey Day Market! Hey Day Market invites guests to gather their crew, grab a festive drink and test their knowledge of holiday movies, music and traditions for a night of festive fun and friendly competition.

Feast of Seven Fishes Dinner at Ariccia Cucina Italiana (Thurs., Dec. 24) — This Christmas Eve, Ariccia Cucina Italiana introduces a format of Italian family-style dining, bringing guests together around an abundant and celebratory feast. The evening will start with an elaborate display of antipasti, crudo, seafood salads and Italian charcuterie. The experience then moves to the table, where guests can enjoy a selection of chef-crafted entrées. The evening concludes with an Italian-inspired dessert buffet to complete the celebration. Reservations are available.

New Year’s Eve Kids’ Balloon Drop (Thurs., Dec. 31) – Guests are invited to ring in the New Year a little early at Hey Day Market’s Fifth annual New Year’s Eve Kids’ Balloon Drop. Families can gather for an evening of fun featuring ice skating, a live kids’ DJ, face painting, photo opportunities and a countdown to a spectacular balloon drop at 7 p.m. — the perfect way for little ones and families to celebrate the excitement of the New Year without staying up until midnight. This event is free and open to the public.

Holiday Hotel Rates — A little holiday magic, beautifully close to home and a luxurious way to celebrate the season. Invite visiting family and friends to stay in the heart of Auburn, steps from the festive experiences at Hey Day Holiday. Packages are available for The Laurel Hotel & Spa and for The Hotel at Auburn.