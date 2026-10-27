Smiths Station mourns Mayor Richard Cooley, longtime public servant

BY OBSERVER STAFF

SMITHS STATION — Smiths Station Mayor Richard Cooley, whose dedication to public service helped shape the community from its earliest days as an incorporated city, died Saturday, Oct. 24, surrounded by his family.

The city announced his death Saturday, remembering a leader who devoted more than two decades to municipal government and much of his life to serving others through education, military service and community involvement.

“We are deeply saddened by this tremendous loss,” Mayor Pro Tem Victoria Green said in the city’s official statement. “Mayor Cooley loved this city and its people. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his wife and family during this incredibly difficult time.”

For Cooley, Smiths Station was more than the city he represented. It was home for more than 60 years, the place where he attended school, later worked as an educator and helped establish a municipal government that would serve future generations.

A 1965 graduate of Smiths Station High School, Cooley went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Following his military service, he pursued higher education, earning degrees from Auburn University and Troy University

He would spend approximately 40 years working in education, serving in roles that included teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

His years in education reflected a commitment to the community that would continue long after he left the classroom. Through his work in local schools, Cooley had the opportunity to influence generations of young people and families in the area he called home.

That same commitment carried over into municipal government.

Cooley was among the community leaders involved in efforts to incorporate Smiths Station, which officially became a city June 22, 2001. He joined the Smiths Station City Council in 2004 and remained an active part of the city’s leadership for more than two decades.

During those years, Smiths Station experienced considerable growth, and Cooley was involved in decisions concerning infrastructure, public services, recreational opportunities and economic development.

His contributions came during a formative period in the city’s history, as local officials worked to establish the services and facilities needed to support a growing municipality.

In November 2023, Cooley was selected to serve as mayor following the death of Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland. Having already spent nearly two decades on the City Council, Cooley brought years of institutional knowledge and experience to the position.

He continued serving as mayor and, in August 2025, was elected by Smiths Station voters to a full term.

Following that election, Cooley shared a message of appreciation to the community, which was reported by The Observer.

“Thank you to the people of Smiths Station,” Cooley wrote on social media. “I am incredibly honored to be serving as your Mayor for a full term. Now, let’s get to work.”

Those words reflected a public servant who, after decades of involvement in local government, remained committed to the work ahead.

During his time in municipal leadership, Cooley supported efforts to improve roads and public infrastructure, strengthen city services, provide recreational opportunities and encourage responsible development.

His service was not limited to city government.

A Vietnam veteran, Cooley maintained a connection with fellow service members through his involvement with the Tan Son Nhut Association, a national veterans organization. He served as the organization’s president, continuing his commitment to those who had shared the experience of military service.

He also took an interest in preserving the history of Smiths Station. The city’s official website includes a historical account written by Cooley, tracing the community’s development from its early settlement and railroad history to its establishment as a municipality.

His involvement in documenting that history reflected a connection to Smiths Station’s past, even as his work in public office focused on its future.

Cooley’s death comes during the city’s 25th anniversary year, a milestone that marks the growth of a community he helped establish and guide.

Over those 25 years, Smiths Station developed its own municipal identity, expanded public facilities and services, and continued to grow. Cooley was part of that process from the beginning, first as an advocate for incorporation, then as a council member and finally as mayor.

His life reflected several forms of service — to his country, to students and families, to fellow veterans and to the community that remained his home for more than six decades.

While his years in elected office will be part of Smiths Station’s history, his legacy also rests in the countless connections made during a lifetime spent working in and for the community.

The city he helped establish will continue to grow and change, but Cooley’s contributions to its foundation and development will remain part of its story.

Obituary

Mr. Richard A. Cooley, 79, of Smiths Station, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, Georgia.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 29 at Smiths Station Baptist Church with Dr. David Kees officiating. An interment with military honors will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Cooley was born May 26, 1947 in Opelika, son of the late W. D. Cooley and Nell Blackmon Cooley.

He enjoyed working with electronics, classic cars and one of his prized possessions was his tractor. He was a member of the Smiths Station Ruritan Club and the Lee County Republican Club.

He is survived by loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Weatherly Cooley; several nieces, nephews, numerous extended family members, church family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the veterans home in Smiths Station:

Loving Touch Assisted Living

245 Lee Road 294, Smiths Station, AL 36877.