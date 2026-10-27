Public Notices | Week of Oct. 26, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

SAMUEL TAYO ALADEBUMOYE,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-496

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of SAMUEL TAYO ALADEBUMOYE, deceased, having been granted to Olumuyiwa Aladebumoye, on the 29th day of September 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate LEGAL RUN 10/15/26, 10/22/26 & 10/29/26 |

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 43-CV-2025-900214.00

MERCURY FUNDING, LLC,

Plaintiff, v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING A PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER OF 43-25-03-07-0-004.026.000, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THE PARAGRAPHS BELOW,

AND

DEBORAH SIMMONS DENNARD; MICHAEL BATTS; MELISSA BROWN; MICHELLE BROWNING; THE HEIRS OF MICHAEL W. DENNARD; and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C, and D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in, or possession of, certain real property located in Lee County, Alabama, and more particularly described below,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMENCEMENT OF ACTION

The heirs of Michael W. Dennard, and any person or entity claiming an interest in the property described in the style of the Verified Amended Complaint In Rem must answer the Verified Amended Complaint In Rem filed by Mercury Funding, LLC (“Mercury Funding”), seeking possession and quiet title to that certain property more particularly described as follows:

LEE COUNTY PARCEL NO.: 43-25-03-07-0-004.026.000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Lot 26, Block “A”, Section 2 of Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills in part of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 29 East and part of Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, according to a map or plat prepared by G. V. Carr & Co., Engineers, on July 21, 1975 and recorded in Plat Book 9, Pages 35-36 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 619 Lee Rd. 0219, Phenix City, Alabama 36870

by November 30, 2026, and serve a copy of same to William S. Hereford, the attorney for Mercury Funding, whose address is Burr & Forman LLP, 420 North 20th Street, Suite 3400, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, or, thereafter, a judgment for possession and quiet title by default may be entered against them in Case Number 43-CV-2025-900214.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this the 21st day of September, 2026.

MARY B. ROBERSON

CLERK CIRCUIT COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Lee County Courthouse

2311 Gateway Drive, Room 104

Opelika, AL 36801

By: /s/ Mary B. Roberson, Clerk Legal Run October 8, October 15, October 22, & October 29, 2026. |

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF

SHANDRELL MICHELE WHITE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-462

TO: Any potential unknown father, address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama by SHANDRELL MICHELE WHITE on August 28, 2026, for the adoption of D.E.P.

born on November 11, 2025, in Montgomery, Alabama to Jessica Amber Plunkett. A hearing has

been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this

adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Margaret Ann

Mayfield, P.O. Box 809, Opelika, Alabama 36803, and with the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days

from the last day this notice is published.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge Legal Run 10/15/2026, 10/22/2026, 10/29/2026, & 11/5/2026 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: James Clay Foreman, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include : Rebecca Marie- daughter- Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of James Clay Foreman It is ordered that the 3rd day of December 2026, at 01:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333 Legal Run 10/29/2026, 11/5/2026 & 11/12/2026

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LINDA LEE WHITE, Deceased.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL NOTICE

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of LINDA WHITE LEE, deceased, having been

granted to the undersigned on March 5, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge

of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims

against the estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or

same will be barred.

Dated this 7th day of October 2026.

LEWIS S. HAMILTON

ATTORNEY FOR SAID ESTATE Legal Run 10/15/2026, 10/22/2026 & 10/29/2026 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF JAMES HADAWAY,

An incapacitated adult.

CASE NO. 2025-087

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FIRST ACCOUNTING

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that PAMELA WALLACE, as Conservator in the matter of JAMES HADAWAY, an Incapacitated Person, filed their Petition for First Accounting of said Conservatorship on the 29th day of September 2026, and that the 3rd day of December 2026 at 10:00 a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement.

Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate LEGAL RUN 10/15/26, 10/22/26 & 10/29/26 |

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF AUSTIN TREY JONES

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:2026-352

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Alejandro Escalante and any potential unknown father of S.A.E.,

address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Austin Trey Jones on June 29, 2026, for the adoption of S.A.E. born on March 21, 2017, in Opelika, Alabama to Madison Elizabeth Hyche. A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama.

Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Benjamin H. Parr, 830 Avenue A, Suite A, Opelika, Alabama 36801 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 13 day of October, 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate LEGAL RUN 10/15/26, 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MORGAN COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF R. J. M., (a minor child. )

Case No: JU26-504.01

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO: JUSTYN D. MULLER

LEGAL/BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF R. J. M

You are hereby notified that a Petition was filed in the above styled cause by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources (herein “Petitioner”) seeking the permanent legal custody of R. J. M., a minor child, and it being alleged in said Petition that you are the father of said minor child and Petitioner seeks to permanently terminate any and all rights that you may have in and to said minor child. You are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Huel Harris, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 215 2nd Avenue SE, Decatur, Alabama, 35601, an answer to the Petition within thirty (30) days of the date on which this Notice of Summons is last published. You are further notified that a hearing on the Petition filed herein has been set to be heard by the Juvenile Court of Morgan County on December 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

DONE this the 8 day of October, 2026.

Chris Priest/ ah

Clerk of Juvenile Court, Morgan County legal Run 10/22/2026, 10/29/26, 11/05/2026 & 11/12/26 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAYFORD LASHLEY, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-291

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of RAYFORD LASHLEY, deceased, having been granted to Rhonda Welch, on the 6th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley LEGAL RUN 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Auburn University Jordan Hare Stadium Extend South Main Concourse

251 S Donahue Dr

Auburn, AL 36849

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Auburn University, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

LBYD Engineers

880 Montclair Rd, Suite 600

Birmingham, AL 35213

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803 Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Opelika City Schools Interior Renovations to Jeter Primary & Morris Avenue Intermediate

700 Jeter Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

and

8 Morris Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Opelika, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Turner Batson

1950 Stonegate, Dr., Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803 Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Auburn University Jordan Hare Stadium South Endzone Entrance Modification

251 S Donahue Dr

Auburn, AL 36849

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Auburn University, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Kadre Engineering

2447 Acton Rd, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35210

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803 Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

IN THE MATTER OF:

LYNN CARPENTER HARRINGTON,

An incapacitated person.

Case No.: 2025-100

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FIRST ACCOUNTING

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that DAVID CARPENTER, as Conservator in the matter of LYNN CARPENTER HARRINGTON, an Incapacitated Person, filed their Petition for First Accounting of said Conservatorship on the 29th day of June 2026, and that the 17th day of November 2026 at 11:00 a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement.

Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATION AND BIDS

PROJECT SUMMARY: The project consists of an early site package for a future Middle School for Opelika City Schools. Clearing limits of approximately 18 acres and mass grading will be identified in the documents. Detention ponds and associated storm drain piping will be installed as well as a certified building pad to subgrade elevation. The certified building pad will be sloped to drain outward. Sanitary sewer piping on the southeast side of the property and extending off property adjacent to Sportsplex Parkway will be installed in this phase of the project.

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received digitally, as described in the official prequalification proposal requirements, on behalf of the Owner by TURNERBATSON Architects at 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35242, for the below referenced project, until 5:00 PM C/ST Time, November 5th, 2026. Faxed or late submittals will not be accepted. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by contacting Wil Bradford, wbradford@turnerbatson.com, 205.403.6201. Additional qualifications and requirements for Bidders are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. In reviewing the submittals, emphasis will be placed on your firm’s experience with projects similar in size and type to this project.

A written list of Contractors receiving prequalification will be issued to all who requested consideration by 5:00 PM C/ST Time, November 10th, 2026.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 9:00 am Local Time, Thursday, November 12th, 2026 at Opelika City Schools Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street Opelika, AL 36801. Attendees will be granted access to the site to review the general scope of work immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference. Participation by all Prequalified Bidders may occur in-person or remotely, but is MANDATORY in order to avoid disqualification.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED Contractors by Opelika City Schools Board of Education located at 300 Simmons Street Opelika, AL 36801 until 1:00 PM Local Time, Tuesday, December 8th, 2026 for this project:

Site Package for

Opelika Middle School

Sportsplex Parkway

Opelika, Alabama 36801

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Final bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-8505. Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TURNERBATSON Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, and local plan rooms starting Monday, November 9th, 2026. Subcontractors should contact a Contractor or plan room for documents.

Only Contractors who have completed the prequalification process within the stated time limits, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for prequalification for the work of this project.

For questions regarding this project, please contact TURNERBATSON, Wil Bradford, at wbradford@turnerbatson.com no later than November 2nd, 2026.

Per the Owner and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), Act 2013-205, the project will be bid EXCLUDING TAXES.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and/or abandon the prequalification and bid process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

TURNERBATSON Architects

1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 403-6201 Legal Run 10/22/2026, 10/29/2026 & 11/05/2026 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:

ESTATE OF VICKI W. WHELCHEL, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-700

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed on the estate of said decedent having been granted to Joy Katelyn Dorsey as Administrator of the Estate of VICKI W. WHELCHEL deceased, on the 6th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joy Katelyn Dorsey

Personal Representative of the Estate of

VICKI W. WHELCHEL Legal Run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF W.B. BANDY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-347

ORDER SETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT

The Court has considered the pleadings herein and upon request for Petition for Final Settlement filed by the Personal Representative of the Estate of W.B. Bandy is hereby set for hearing. Accordingly, it is therefore ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED as follows:

That a hearing be set on the matter on the 23rd day of November 2026, at 01:00 pm at the Lee County Courthouse.

It is further ORDERED that Notice of this hearing be served by the Petitioner on the following:

Brandon Leon Crowder

Done this the 19th day of October, 2026.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

In the Matter of the Estate of

KENNETH J. PRICE,

Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2026-485

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters of Testamentary of said Deceased having been granted to Amanda Michele Thomas, Personal Representative, on the 22 day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 22 day of September, 2026.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

In the Matter of the Estate of

NANCY JANE MILLER STAINSBY

aka NANCY M. STAINSBY,

Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2026-486

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters of Testamentary of said Deceased having been granted to Stephen Elliott Stainsby, Personal Representative, on the 21 day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 21 day of September, 2026.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

IN THE PROBATE NOTICE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JERRY R. HORNSBY, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2026-505

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: Any unknown heirs of Jerry R. Hornsby, deceased, Brent Dansby, address unknown (adult grandson of Jerry R. Hornsby, deceased).

Please take notice that a Petition to Probate the Will of Jerry R. Hornsby, in the above styled matter has been filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Petitioner Howard Lamar Hornsby, Jr. and that on the 8th day of December 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) has been set for a hearing on the same in said Court located at 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition to Probate the Will of Jerry R. Hornsby that you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the clerk of said Probate Court and with counsel for said Petitioner, and/or you must appear at the hearing scheduled in this manner

Done this the 14th day of October, 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama LEGAL RUN 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-32

RE: Estate of PATTY W. PARKER, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO:Robert F. Parker, his heirs, devisees, executors, administrators and assigns

Please take notice that Jimmy R. Welch, as Executor of the Estate of Patty W. Parker, has filed a Petition for Final Settlement and Discharge of Executor and that the 9th day of December, 2026 at 9:00 A.M. Central Time has been set for hearing at the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama.

All persons interested in said estate may appear at said hearing to show cause, if any, why said final settlement should not be approved and the Executor discharged.

DATED this the 19th day of October, 2026.

/s/ Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for Jimmy R. Welch, Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 N Lanier Ave., Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone Legal Run 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/11/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY CASE NO. 2026-539

RE: ESTATE OF PHILLIP R. MORGAN, Deceased:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of October, 2026 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Arlene Lewis Morgan

Arlene Lewis Morgan, Executor

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr., Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171 LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26, 11/11/26 |

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

WILLIE JAMES HOLLEY,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-547

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of October 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARGARET SLEMON HOLLEY

Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS EDWARD PETERSON, JR.,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-548

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of October 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BIRDIE P. PETERSON

Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF AUSTIN TREY JONES

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:2026-352

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Alejandro Escalante and any potential unknown father of S.A.E.,

address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Austin Trey Jones on June 29, 2026, for the adoption of S.A.E. born on March 21, 2017, in Opelika, Alabama to Madison Elizabeth Hyche. A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama.

Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Benjamin H. Parr, 830 Avenue A, Suite A, Opelika, Alabama 36801 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 13 day of October, 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate LEGAL RUN 10/15/26, 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

Public Notice and Request for Comments

Public Notice

The City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., in the Municipal Meeting Room, 300 MLK Boulevard, to discuss the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) activity and progress for the end of the year Consolidated Annual Performance Report (CAPER) for program year 2025: October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026. Discussion about the program and how it benefited Low-Moderate income families in the City of Opelika will be heard and discussed;

A copy of the CAPER will be available for public review and comment for 30 days beginning November 6, 2026, until December 6, 2026, at Public Works, City Hall (Mayor’s office), Opelika Library, SportsPlex, and Covington Recreation Center. Copies of the CAPER may be obtained at the public hearing or by contacting the Planning Department. Public participation and comments are invited either in writing or in person and will be accepted.

Comments may be sent to: Lisa Harrelson, Community Development Administrator, Re: 2025 CAPER, 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36801; Phone (334)705-5155; Email: lharrelson@opelika-al.gov .

“In Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.” Legal run 10/29/2026 |

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES MICHAEL SMITH, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2026-542

TO:

NOTICE: On the 13th day of October, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of Charles Michael Smith was filed in my office for Probate by Cristian Luna and the 9th day of December, 2026, at 11 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 20th day of October, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Carolyn Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-512

ESTATE OF COY GENE BUTLER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Coy Gene Butler, deceased, having been granted to Kathy B. Mann and Carol B. Senn this 16th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Kathy B. Mann and Carol B. Senn, Personal Representatives

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030. LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26