Obituaries | Oct. 27, 2026

WILLIAM CHARLES PORTER

William Charles Porter, 83, of Auburn passed to life eternal on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, after a protracted illness. The son of Arthur Cleveland Porter Sr. and Madeliene Van Sandt Porter, Bill was born, reared and spent the great majority of his adult life in Selma, Alabama. Upon graduation from A.G. Parrish High School in 1961, he earned his bachelor of science from Auburn University. His life was one of service to his family, church and community. In Selma, Bill was a distinguished leader, working for many years at the Paul M. Grist YMCA and at Camp Grist as director. In mid-life, his career turned to finance, culminating in his years at the People’s Bank and Trust Company. In 1976, Bill was elected to Selma’s City Council, a post to which voters returned him over several terms, including his tenure as its president.

People were ever dear to Bill, and his relationships were many and sustained over decades, whether as a coach, a referee, an active Kiwanian or president of the Dallas County Auburn Club. Most dear was his family, whom he leaves to mourn his passing and rejoice in his inheritance as a child of God.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Patti Porter Barlow and Judy Elizabeth Porter. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Karen Eloise Wall Porter; sons, William Charles Porter Jr., Christopher Steven Porter (Cynthia) and Jon Weston Porter; grandsons, Carter Speight Porter (fiancé Jayna Storm) and Steven Marshall Porter; brother, Arthur Cleveland Porter Jr; mother-in-law, Veta Sobera Wall; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Edward Wall Jr. and Robert Scott Wall (Ada); nephews, Brian Earnest and Bradley Cleveland Porter; and nieces, Heather Porter McCleary, Ashley Earnest Brock, Jami Barlow Sikes, Cary Frances Wall and Elizabeth Grey Wall.

The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care given by Dr. Bret Cuthbertson, Dr. Sara Dawit, Dr. David G. Holmes and Dr. Gaeton D. Lorino and staff of the East Alabama Medical Center, and Dr. Nourallah Alsayed, Dr. Imran Khalil, and Dr. Nicholas Voss and the staff of Flowers Hospital, Dothan, Alabama, plus the care given weekly by the kind staff of Adoration Home Care of East Alabama.

An 11 a.m. funeral service was held on Monday, Oct. 26, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn with a reception following in the parish hall. A family service of interment followed at Town Creek Cemetery. Pall bearers were: Christopher Wren Burns, William Marion Chandler III, Emory Terry Gibson, Paul Clarence Hansell Jr., Johnny Esquire Moss III, John Allen Oakes III, Albert Frederick Schober III and Phillip Reed Zeigler. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Auburn or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Selma.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

CURTIS “WAYNE” WHATLEY

Curtis “Wayne” Whatley was born on Oct. 1, 1945, in Opelika to James and Ida Ruth Whatley. He passed away on Oct. 19, 2026, in Anniston, Alabama, following several months of illness, at the age of 81.

Wayne is survived by his three daughters, Ginger Whatley of Chicago, Lana (Josh Goins) Whatley of Opelika and Emilie (Johnny) Gibbons of Hoover, Alabama. His legacy lives on through his seven beloved grandchildren: Carlos Orozco, Christian Ellis, Noah Whatley, Thayer Gibbons, Lev Whatley, Liam Gibbons and Ellie Gibbons. He also leaves behind his friend George (Gail) Hall, who was “like a brother.”

Though retired for many years, Wayne left a lasting impression on those he worked alongside during his time at Uniroyal Goodrich and the Lee County Highway Department. In retirement, he found joy in the simple pleasures of life — “piddling” around the house, cruising on his motorcycle and fishing along the banks of local lakes. These were the things that made him happy and filled his days.

Wayne will be remembered by his family and friends for his jovial spirit, the memories they shared and the lasting place he holds in their hearts.

Visitation with family was held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life in the chapel.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

EUGENIA BAMBAS

Eugenia J. Bambas, recently of Opelika, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 20, 2026. She was born Oct. 14, 1949, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to the late Forrest A. Jolly and Dorothy P. Jolly. She was preceded in death by one brother, Forrest Foy Jolly, in 1959. She is survived by one son, L. Forrest Bambas (Karen), and one grandson, Ian Bambas.

Eugenia spent most of her life in Spartanburg, Greenville and Columbia, South Carolina, where she worked, raised her son and later cared for her parents. She moved to Opelika a little over a year ago to be closer to her son and grandson. She was one of a kind, lived life to the fullest, loved fiercely and will be dearly missed.

The family held a visitation on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10 am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m., Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.

Eugenia had a passion for animal rescue. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her honor to the Lee County Humane Society or any other animal rescue of your choice.

JOHN ROBERT “BOBBY” BELL JR.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of John Robert “Bobby” Bell Jr., age 80, in his home in Salem, Alabama, on Oct. 18, 2026. He was born on Dec. 24, 1945, in Opelika, to the late John Robert Bell Sr and Mary Cue Bell.

A memorial service was held on Oct. 23, 2026, at Frederick Dean Funeral Home located at 1801 Frederick Road at 4 p.m. His family was grateful for the kindness and support shown during this time.

Bobby graduated from Beauregard High School and worked for many years in the heating and air conditioning services. He was known for his witty spirit and funny stories, and his love of the outdoors was apparent to all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Norma Bell; four children, Brandon Bell, Lori Powell (Larry), Tim Coates (Frida) and Chris Coates (Patricia); and his grandchildren, Tyler and Ethan Coates. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Gravitt, and his brother, Wayne Bell. The family is grateful for your thoughts and prayers.

To send flowers with our preferred florist or plant a memorial tree, please visit our flower store.

MARGARET LOUISE GREENE

Margaret Louise Greene, age 64, of Opelika, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2026. She was born on Oct. 5, 1962, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Margaret will be remembered for her bluntness, quiet strength and love for her family. She is survived by her three children: sons, Thaddeus Greene and James Greene, and daughter, Harlee-Dawn Greene; six grandchildren, Jordynn, Natalie, Monica, Leah, Bonnie and Thadd III; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her life partner, John Payne.

She was the last living of seven children, and her six siblings awaited her with open arms.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. A viewing was held from 9 to 11 a.m. in the parlor. Her family was grateful for the kindness and support shown during this time. Floral arrangements may be sent to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801.

DOMINICK PHILIP VERONESE JR.

Dominick Philip Veronese, Jr., affectionately known as “Nick,” passed away on Oct. 21, 2026, at age 84.

Born on Dec. 13, 1941, Nick lived a life defined by hard work, laughter, friendship and, above all, love for his family. With his wonderful sense of humor and outgoing personality, he made those around him feel welcome. He genuinely loved people and enjoyed good conversation and a shared laugh. His warmth and humor left a lasting impression on the many people whose lives he touched.

Nick proudly served his country in the United States Air Force early in his career. His strong work ethic and dedication to public service continued throughout his life. He took particular pride in serving as postmaster of Pike Road, Alabama, before beginning a second career with the state of Alabama. Throughout his years of service, he remained committed to his work, his community and the people he served.

While Nick took pride in his professional accomplishments, nothing brought him greater joy than his family. He was a loving husband, devoted father and proud grandfather. His children and grandchildren brought him tremendous happiness, and he treasured their time together, the laughter they shared and the memories they created.

Nick is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his five children, Dennis Veronese, Keith Veronese, Tony Veronese, Amanda Hayes and Heather Cowell; his brother and sister-in-law, Hector and Janie Veronese; and 10 cherished grandchildren.

A private celebration of life for the family will be held on Nov. 13, 2026, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

Nick leaves a legacy of love, laughter, dedication and devotion to family. Although he will be deeply missed, his memory will live on in the stories, traditions and cherished moments shared by those who knew and loved him.

WILLIAM “JORELL” LINTON

William “JoRell” Linton, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at home on Oct. 22, 2026. He was 68 years old. JoRell was born on Dec. 7, 1957, in Wayne, Michigan. He was the son of the late Donald Linton and Katherine Joyce Sholler. He spent his childhood under the loving guidance of his grandparents and developed an inseparable brotherhood with his cousins, Marc and David Barnhart.

JoRell’s journey through life was marked by his commitment to family, friends, faith and community. After graduating from high school in southern California, he returned to Michigan and pursued higher education, earning degrees in industrial design, design engineering and human resource management. His professional life saw him employed for many years in Traverse City, Michigan, in various manufacturing settings. He was owner and president of Deerfield Design and Manufacturing, prior to moving to Alabama. JoRell completed his career working for Donaldson Corporation in Auburn.

In 1995, JoRell married the love of his life, Amy. Together, they built a nurturing home filled with love and laughter. He was a devoted father to Matt Mersino and Lydia (James) Griswold and a doting grandfather to Matthew, Madeline, Lawson and Ella Rose Mersino, as well as Scarlett, James JoRell (JJ) and Sylvie Griswold. He adored spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them the art of fishing, including retrieving lures out of trees and sharing his passion for the great outdoors.

A man of many interests, JoRell was a diehard hunter, reveling in the pursuit of deer, elk, turkeys and even the occasional irritating coyote. His love for nature was only matched by his love for his faith. As a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Opelika, JoRell’s life was a testament to his devotion to Jesus. He never met a stranger and was known for his witty sense of humor and unwavering commitment to family traditions.

JoRell’s spirit of service extended beyond his family. He volunteered with Christian Care Ministries, selflessly giving his time to those in need. His legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to inspire those who knew him.

A celebration of JoRell’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at Trinity Methodist Church located at 800 Second Ave., in Opelika. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Chattahoochee Humane Society in Valley, Alabama, to honor JoRell’s love for animals.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Beauregard Fire Department, Daniel Sexton, Lee County Coroner, the Journey Sunday School Class at Trinity and the staff of Frederick Dean Funeral Home for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

JOE LANGLEY SPOONER

Joe Langley Spooner, age 91, passed away on Oct. 22, 2026. Joe was born in Tifton, Georgia, to the late Eben and Myra Spooner on April 27,1935. After graduating from high school and the University of Georgia in 1957, he served six months in the Army at Fort Jackson.

Joe married June Dale Taylor of Waycross, Georgia on Oct. 19, 1958, and began his career with the Soil Conservation Service, USDA in North Georgia. He was transferred to Auburn, in 1967 and worked there until he retired in 1990 as assistant state engineer.

Joe was a member of several civic clubs. He was president of a local Jaycee club in Soperton, Georgia; secretary and president of the Auburn War Eagle Lions Club; president of East Alabama Old Car Club amd the River Cities Model “A” Club; member of the Central Alabama Model “A” Club; and he served as a board member of the Farmville Volunteer Fire and Resue Department.

Joe was a member of the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a faithful member of Auburn First Baptist Church and Seekers Sunday School Class. Joe’s favorite hobbies were “tinkering” with antique and classic cars and woodworking.

He is survived by his daughter Victoria Jordan of Atlanta and her husband, Frank Jordan; former son-in-law, Joe Hankes; three wonderful grandsons, Gabe Hankes, Taylor Jordan and Eben Jordan; and two beautiful granddaughters, Mallie Hankes and Audrey Jordan.

Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, June Taylor Spooner; daughter Cynthia Hankes; and brothers, Wade Spooner and Bill Spooner.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dress will be casual per Joe’s request.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JOHN PRICE

John H. Price, II, 74, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at his home. John was born on Sept. 8, 1952, in Dothan, Alabama to his parents, Virginia and John Price.

John will have a Celebration of Life in the Chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m. CST. The family will receive guest in the parlor from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.

RICK LEE BAGGETT

Rick Lee Baggett, 73, of Opelika, passed away peacefully at Bethany House on Oct. 26, 2026. Born in Bassier City, Louisiana, in 1953 to Hollis and Dee Baggett who have preceded him in death. He is survived by siblings John (Sherry) Baggett and Judy (Doy) Caldwell; and several nieces and great nephews. He was a devoted member of Heritage Baptist Church.

CAROL EILEEN JOHNSTON

Carol Eileen Johnston of Auburn, beloved mother, wife, teacher and friend, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, after a prolonged, brave struggle with illness. We remember her with joy and love.

Carol was born on Jan. 24, 1959, and grew up on Lake Oliver in Columbus, Georgia, fostering a life-long passion for the outdoors. She embraced wildlife education and research, getting her bachelor of science and master of science degrees at Auburn University and PhD at the University of Illinois. She was a scientist and professor in the Department of Fisheries at Auburn University from 1998 to retirement in 2025.

Carol shared her passion with the natural world through research, writing and teaching, and was devoted to the protection of native animals in their natural habitats. She loved to take students, often accompanied by her two young girls, on field trips to the coast, to wetlands or to immerse themselves in mountain streams to examine aquatic fauna up close and personal. She was an expert in the reproductive behavior of freshwater fishes, with a passion for darters. A special area of expertise was acoustic biology, specifically the various sounds fishes produce to attract mates. She is to be recognized for her many scholarly contributions by the Southeastern Fishes Council Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026.

Carol contained multitudes of love — for friends and family, music (she had a lovely singing voice, which she was happy to break out in), laughter, the beach and other wet places, food and drink, teaching, little dogs, fireworks, Jimmy Carter and festivities in general. Annual Halloween bashes in her backyard were epic, driven by a hardworking fog machine with costumed dogs and delighted children of all ages. She took her kids to Mardi Gras, where someone once shouted her way, “Hey lady, it’s Bourbon Street, not Sesame Street.” She loved to tell that story.

Carol is preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Merle and Robert; her three brothers Bobby, Chuck and David; and her beloved husband and soulmate, Kevin Kleiner. She is survived by their two daughters, Sipsey Grace and Abbott Lucile Kleiner. A celebration of Carol’s life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to organizations working to combat climate change, protect biodiversity and improve education.

“If not for you…”

CYNTHIA TODD RATAGICK

Cynthia Todd Ratagick, 87, of Auburn, passed away on Oct. 25, 2026.

Born in Atlanta, Cynthia attended Emory University before beginning a long career in social work. She spent many years serving individuals and families throughout the Maryland and Washington, D.C., area, dedicating her professional life to helping others.

Cynthia had a strong will and a determined spirit. She knew her own mind, stood firm in her convictions and approached life in her own way. These qualities were an unmistakable part of who she was.

Cynthia enjoyed watching sports, cooking, reading and history. An avid reader, she had a particular interest in history and enjoyed following a variety of sports, especially Auburn athletics and the Green Bay Packers. She especially loved watching football with her grandson, Patrick, and following his sporting activities. These shared interests created special memories that her family will always treasure. Cynthia also maintained many close friendships throughout her life and enjoyed talking with her friends often, keeping those connections an important part of her days.

Cynthia married Robert Daniel Ratagick on Dec. 28, 1968. Together, they built a life, raised a family, and shared nearly 57 years of marriage. They lived in the Washington, D.C., area until 1997, when they relocated to Montgomery. In 2022, they moved to Auburn to be closer to their daughter, Diana, and her family. They remained married until Robert’s passing on Dec. 2, 2025, just 26 days before their 57th wedding anniversary.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Daniel Ratagick; her brother, Bertrand Todd; and her parents, Cecil and Irma Todd.

She is survived by her children, Diana Ford and her husband, John, and their son, Patrick Ford; Anthony Ratagick and his wife, Rose; and Maggie Ory. She is also survived by her sister, Diana Taft, along with other family members and dear friends.

Cynthia will be remembered for her dedication to helping others, her strong spirit, her love of sports, cooking, reading and history, and the meaningful relationships she maintained with family and friends. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Information regarding memorial services and arrangements will be announced at a later date.

GWENICE DIANE RUTOSKEY

Gwenice Diane Rutoskey, 68, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2026, surrounded by her husband, children, and loved ones. Born on Aug. 18, 1958, in Fort Stewart, Georgia, Gwenice was deeply devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ. Her faith touched the lives of her family and friends, and she embraced life fully — through its darkest days and its moments of rainbows and bluebirds.

Gwenice cherished her family, from Tennessee to Alabama. Her steadfast support brought comfort and joy to her friends, and she never turned away a person or creature in need of peace or sanctuary. She celebrated with others in times of happiness, stood beside them in times of sorrow and was truly God’s angel to all who knew her.

Gwenice treasured date nights with her husband, especially going to a new movie with popcorn and a cherry ICEE. She delighted in searching for antiques, browsing thrift stores, shopping for clothes and tending her garden — something she did exceptionally well. She also enjoyed long drives to visit friends and explore the countryside. Her favorite destinations were beaches from Maui to Gulf Shores, where she loved the sun, sand, surf, shrimp and crab claws.

Gwenice graduated from Samford University and earned her master’s degree from UAB. Her professional life included work with nonprofit organizations and in human resources at UAB. Above all, she embraced the calling of motherhood, leaving the workforce to devote herself to her husband and children. Her enduring legacy lives on through her children and their children, whose lives will continue to make the world a better place because of her love and guidance.

Gwenice is survived by Mitch Rutoskey, her husband of 38 years; their children, Ryan and Holly; her mother, Anita Harris; her beloved nieces, Robyn Little and Kim Tucker; many cherished cousins and other loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gwendylon D. Harris, for whom she was named; and her brother, Bob Harris.

A celebration of Gwenice’s life will be held on Oct. 28, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and Crematory located at 1801 Frederick Road, in Opelika and family will receive friends at 10 a.m.. Her final resting place will be Southern Heritage Cemetery, 475 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham, Alabama.

Gwenice’s kindness, love and memory will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Devoted to the Lord, she understood that one of her greatest callings was to be a loving mother — a commitment that also made her a devoted wife. She will be forever cherished and remembered.