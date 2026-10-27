Early turnovers prove costly as Loachapoka shuts out Notasulga 42-0

BY SAMUEL JONES

FOR THE OBSERVER

LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka capitalized on five Notasulga turnovers to claim a dominant victory in the return of the Battle of Highway 14. What was supposed to be a highly anticipated rivalry matchup quickly turned into a one-sided affair Friday night.

Loachapoka took advantage of four turnovers on Notasulga’s first four possessions, jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before cruising to a 42-0 victory in the 51st edition of the Battle of Highway 14.

The Indians improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in region play, while the Blue Devils fell to 1-7 after struggling to find any offensive rhythm against a Loachapoka defense that has been dominant in recent weeks.

It didn’t take long for things to go wrong for Notasulga.

On the Blue Devils’ opening possession, a fumble on the third play gave Loachapoka the ball at the Notasulga 19-yard line. The Indians needed just one play to capitalize, as quarterback Hayden Lipscomb connected with Jaiden Harvey for a 19 yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the game.

Things only got worse on Notasulga’s next possession.

On the first play of the drive, Harvey intercepted a pass and returned it to the 7 yard line. Lareaco Echols took the handoff on the following play and ran untouched into the end zone, extending Loachapoka’s lead to 14-0.

Notasulga’s struggles continued on the ensuing kickoff when the Blue Devils fumbled the return, giving the Indians another opportunity deep in opposing territory.

This time, Loachapoka put together a five-play drive that ended with a 23-yard TD pass from Cruz Hall to Derrion Calloway, making it 21-0 before the first quarter had reached its halfway point.

The Blue Devils’ fourth possession ended much like the previous three.

A mishandled snap on the third play resulted in another fumble, but this time Loachapoka didn’t need its offense to find the end zone. Senior defensive lineman Kameron White scooped up the loose ball and returned it more than 20 yards for a TD, pushing the Indians’ lead to 28-0.

The turnover was one of five forced by Loachapoka’s defense, which held Notasulga to just 30 yards of total offense.

Notasulga finally managed a possession without turning the ball over on its next drive, but the Blue Devils were forced to punt.

Loachapoka took advantage again. On the third play of its next possession, Echols broke through the defense and powered his way past a defender for his second rushing TD of the night. He added the two-point conversion to give the Indians a 36-0 halftime lead.

Despite the comfortable advantage, Loachapoka showed no signs of slowing down coming out of the break.

The Indians appeared to open the second half with a kickoff return TD, but a holding penalty brought the play back. It made little difference, as Jaden Mabson broke free for a 60-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage, extending the lead to 42-0.

With a running clock and shortened quarters, opportunities for Notasulga to mount any sort of comeback were limited.

The Blue Devils finally picked up a first down on their second-to-last possession, but even that drive ended in frustration. On the ninth play, Notasulga lost another fumble, allowing Loachapoka to take possession and run out the remaining time.

For the Indians, the victory was another strong showing from a defense that has now recorded three consecutive shutouts and four in its last six games.

Loachapoka head coach Branden Hall credited his team’s preparation and effort, but emphasized that there is still plenty of room for improvement as the postseason approaches.

“I want to get better at everything. I want to get better at blocking, tackling, holding on to the football, taking the ball away, playing together as one on defense and offense, executing,” Hall said. “So we got a lot of things we got to work on.”

The Indians also continued to show their depth in the running game, with Echols scoring twice and Mabson adding the long TD run.

Hall praised the number of players capable of contributing in the backfield while also recognizing the work of the offensive line.

“The running back room is amazing,” Hall said, before naming several players who have contributed to the rushing attack.

While the final score was lopsided, Friday’s matchup carried significance beyond the field.

The game marked the return of the Battle of Highway 14 after the rivalry matchup was canceled in 2024 following a shooting that killed Loachapoka student Javion Gary and injured another student.

Before kickoff, the two teams gathered at midfield for a moment of unity and prayer. The gathering also honored former Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones, who died earlier this month.

With region play now complete, Loachapoka will turn its attention to a nonregion matchup against Glenwood before beginning its postseason run.

Hall knows the Indians will face a challenge despite their recent success.

“Next week, we have Glenwood, who’s a phenomenal football team. Ryan Nelson does a great job over there,” Hall said. “They’re going to be coached well, so it’ll be a challenge for us.”

Loachapoka will travel to face Glenwood on Thursday, Oct. 29, while Notasulga will look to bounce back at home against Prattville Christian Academy. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.