Bears of Belonging to bring comfort to children

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — A stuffed animal may seem like a small gift, but for 14-year-old Jesse Lang, it represents something much bigger — comfort, belonging and a connection to people he loves.

Jesse and his three siblings spent time in foster care before being adopted into the Lang family. During those years, a simple Christmas tradition helped him through some difficult times

His foster mother, who worked as a groomer at PetSmart, received donated stuffed animals from the store to give to Jesse and his siblings at Christmas. Those gifts became treasured possessions, especially when the children were separated.

“My brothers and I were in foster care from 2013-16. We were also split up into two different foster homes,” Jesse said. “That was really hard because my brother Bobby is my best friend, and we weren’t able to be together.”

Jesse recalled that his foster mother would arrange for Bobby to visit at Christmas so the brothers could receive their stuffed animals together.

“Then when he’d have to leave, I had my stuffy to cuddle with when I missed him, which was a lot,” Jesse said.

The stuffed animals also helped Jesse maintain a connection to a foster brother he was close to before moving into his adoptive family’s home.

“I still have my stuffy from back then, and he’s still special to me,” Jesse said.

Now, years later, Jesse hopes to provide that same comfort to thousands of other children through Bears of Belonging, a service project he developed while working toward his Eagle Scout rank.

His original goal was to collect 330 new stuffed animals for children in foster care in Bay County, Florida, where he and his siblings previously lived.

But as Jesse began reaching out to organizations, businesses, schools and community groups, the project grew.

He now hopes to collect 7,000 stuffed animals — 1,000 each for children in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“So far, I’ve collected almost 600 stuffed animals,” Jesse said. “I don’t know if I’ll make that goal, but I’m certainly going to try.”

Jesse said expanding the project made sense as more people from other communities offered to get involved.

“I realized there were kids just like me all over the country who could use some extra comfort,” he said.

Now living with his family in the Auburn-Opelika area, Jesse is working with organizations that serve children in foster care, including BigHouse Foundation.

He is also coordinating with Auburn University Dance Marathon to collect stuffed animals for children receiving care at the local hospital.

“Kids a lot of times come into the hospital during traumatic situations and can be separated from their family,” Jesse said. “I would like to make sure they have something to cuddle with to comfort them during that traumatic time.”

His mother, Jennifer Lang, said Jesse has been organizing donation drives, contacting community partners and bringing volunteers together to help prepare the stuffed animals for distribution.

The family is seeking additional businesses in Lee and Chambers counties willing to host donation boxes, as well as individuals interested in contributing.

Jesse said he hopes his own experience helps donors understand the impact their contributions can have, even when they never meet the children who receive them.

“It would be pretty amazing knowing that 7,000 kids could feel the same comfort I felt when someone donated a stuffed animal to me,” he said.

But for Jesse, the project is about more than reaching a numerical goal. It is also about reminding children experiencing foster care that their present circumstances do not determine their future.

“Foster care is not who you are, it’s just a part of your journey,” he said.

And even if Bears of Belonging falls short of 7,000 stuffed animals, Jesse believes every donation matters.

“If even one kid remembers getting one of my bears years from now, the whole project will have been worth it,” he said.

How to help

Those wishing to donate new stuffed animals may purchase items through Jesse’s Amazon wish list at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1FQV0AXW66906. Businesses interested in hosting a collection box or individuals wishing to arrange donations may email bearsofbelonging@gmail.com.