Auburn secures state-tournament appearance

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — With nine players in their first season on varsity, Auburn High School’s volleyball team showed plenty of postseason poise at the AHSAA Class 6A South Regional tournament at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

The Lady Tigers (8-20) swept Dothan High School (23-13) 3-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to clinch a spot in the Class 6A state tournament. Auburn then dropped a 3-1 decision to Daphne High School (19-17) later that afternoon before falling 3-1 to Enterprise High School (35-7) on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Auburn is scheduled to face Thompson High School (29-8) in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Auburn head coach Ashley Parnell said she was proud of how her young team handled the pressure of the postseason against Dothan.

“I’m so proud of them, especially with the younger team that we have,” Parnell said. “Anytime you play in the postseason, it’s a big environment, and it can be nerve-racking for your kids, so I’m just really proud of the way that they handled it. Nine players being new to varsity this year had never been there, so [I’m] just really proud of their composure and the way they stepped up against Dothan.”

Against Daphne, the Lady Tigers held leads late in sets but couldn’t close them out. Parnell said that came down to the team’s youth.

“Daphne was a really great team, and looking back on that game, it sucks, because we did have chances late in sets,” Parnell said. “I think it is the inexperience and youth that we have, and we’ve been talking about it all year. When we get up, we’ve got to finish and push through, and that one did, unfortunately, slip away from us. Experience is everything, and just kind of our inexperience got us in that one.”

As the Lady Tigers begin to prepare for Thompson, Parnell said the team’s message has centered on one word.

“Our message to the team this week has been focused around the word ‘opportunity,’” Parnell said. “We’ve been talking with them a lot about how there’s a lot of teams sitting at home this week that would love to have this opportunity, and we need to take advantage of that, even though we are young. Our schedule this year has been really tough and has prepared us for games like this.”

Thompson beat Auburn earlier this season, but Parnell believes her team is ready for the rematch.

“We played Thompson earlier in the season, and they got us,” Parnell said. “So again, just preaching the word ‘opportunity’ and letting our girls know that, ‘Hey, we’ve played in an environment like this all year long, and you’re prepared and you’re ready for it.’”

Auburn fell 3-0 to Thompson in the Class 6A state tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Oct. 27. Thompson was set to play Bob Jones High School for the state championship on Oct. 28. That result was not available by the Observer’s Tuesday press deadline. We will have coverage of the Lady Tigers’ state tournament performance in the Nov. 5 edition.