Annual coat drive helps keep Lee County warm

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Helping Families Initiative, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and United Way of Lee County have teamed up once again for their fourth annual coat drive and Bundle Up Boutique to help ensure everyone in Lee County stays warm this winter.

The main coat drive runs through Oct. 28, with collection sites at Auburn Bank, Auburn Municipal Court, Auburn Public Library, Lee County Justice Center, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika Police Department, SmartBank, The Observer, United Way of Lee County and Well Red: Second Story.

Earlier this spring, the agencies also held a smaller coat drive focused on collecting children’s coats as families cleaned out their closets for the summer.

Now in its fourth year, the annual coat drive began with an idea from a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy and has grown into a true community effort, with community members donating coats to help neighbors in need.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones expressed his appreciation for the community’s generosity. “Lee County folks are among the most generous you will find. When a need is recognized, they stand to help,” he said. “The Coat Drive is an example of our community working to assist those who are less fortunate. Being involved in this effort with our public safety partners and community agencies to provide for others is an honor.”

In 2025, more than 850 coats were collected and distributed to 212 families. Although the 2026 totals have not yet been tallied, organizers hope to increase both the number of coats donated and the number of families assisted.

Bundle Up Boutique offers free coat shopping

The Bundle Up Boutique will take place Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. CT at Opelika Public Library. This free, pop-up shopping experience gives community members who need a coat but cannot afford one the opportunity to choose a coat that best fits themselves and/or their children.

All coats collected through the coat drive will be available at the event, including children’s coats purchased through a donation from RAPA.

To create a welcoming, store-like shopping experience, Harvest Evangelism generously donated clothing racks. Community volunteers have also helped

sort, hang and arrange the coats in preparation for the event.

For more information about the coat drive and Bundle Up Boutique, visit www.leecosheriffal.gov/coats or email communityrelations@leecosheriffal.gov.