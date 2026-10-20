Remember that election: It’s not over yet

BY ALI RAUCH

THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

OPINION —

I know. You’ve heard this before.

Back in May, a lot of us cared a lot about the primaries. There were yard signs on every corner, mailers in every box and plenty of opinions at every lunch table in Opelika. Our friends in Auburn went right back to the polls in August for their city elections. By now, I think a lot of us in Lee County have exhaled and figured the hard part is over.

It isn’t.

So what’s actually on the ballot Nov. 3?

Quite a bit, actually. For the first time in a long time, Alabama will elect a new governor, a new lieutenant governor and a new U.S. senator, all at once. Doug Jones (D) and Tommy Tuberville (R) are running for governor; Phillip Ensler (D) and John Wahl (R) are running for lieutenant governor; and Barry Moore (R) and Everett Wess (D) are running for the U.S. Senate seat Tuberville is leaving.

The rest of the statewide ballot is open too. Attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, agriculture commissioner and the Public Service Commission are all on it. This is not a small election.

Here at home, there’s the 3rd Congressional District race between Mike Rogers (R) and Lee McInnis (D); and State Senate District 13 between Randy Price (R) and Jamie Forsyth (D). Four state House seats that touch parts of Opelika and Lee County are on the ballot too: Jeff Monroe (R) and Michelle French (D) in District 37; Kristin Nelson (R) and Hazel Floyd (D) in District 38; Chris Blackshear (R) and Manfred Malone (D) in District 80; and Kinsley Hammons (R) and Pebblin Warren (D) in District 82. State Board of Education member Tracie West (R) is facing opposition from Jamie McCurry (D).

You’ll also see some familiar names running unopposed, including Sen. Jay Hovey (R), Rep. Jeremy Gray (D), Rep. Ed Oliver (R), Rep. Joe Lovvorn (R) and Lee County Commissioners Ross Morris (R), Tony Langley (R) and Richard LaGrand Sr. (D). The Lee County Sheriff’s race is unopposed, with Cam Hunt (R) the only name on the ballot. Same for Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price (R), Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton (R) and Lee County Board of Education member Mark Tomlin.

Then there are four constitutional amendments, and they’re worth five minutes of your time before you get to the booth. Amendment No. 1 changes how a lieutenant governor vacancy gets filled, and it also changes how certain legislative salaries are set. Amendment No. 2 creates a way for neighboring county school systems to merge if both boards agree. It applies to county systems, so it doesn’t change Opelika City Schools. Amendments No. 3 and No. 4 deal with the Pledge of Allegiance, student-led prayer and the national anthem in public schools. You can read the plain-language explanations for the amendments at AlabamaVotes.gov before you vote.

Does a general election really matter that much?

Yes. It does. Primaries are important for the parties, but the reality is that it’s not over until the polls close for the general election on Nov. 3. Every single vote matters and every race on your ballot deserves your attention, all the way to the bottom.

These are the people who set the rules we all live by. They decide what we pay in state taxes, how our schools are funded, which state roads get built and how Alabama competes for new jobs and industry. What happens in Montgomery and Washington, D.C. shows up on our paychecks, in our classrooms and on the bottom line of every business in Opelika.

The Chamber doesn’t tell anyone how to vote, and we never will. But we will always tell you to vote.

So, here’s my ask. Take 20 minutes this week and look at your sample ballot at www.AlabamaVotes.gov. Read up on the amendments. If you’re voting absentee, mailed applications must be received by Oct. 27, absentee ballots returned in person are due Nov. 2 and mailed ballots must arrive by noon on Election Day. Make a plan for Nov. 3 and bring a friend, a coworker or your 18-year-old with you.

Opelika shows up. We show up for Food Truck Friday, for SNOPELIKA and for each other. Let’s show up for this one too.

Ali Rauch is president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. Reach her at ali@opelikachamber.com.