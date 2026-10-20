Obituaries | Week of Oct. 19, 2026

PATTY LOUISE

ADAMS MARTIN

A graveside service for Patty Louise Adams Martin was held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2026, at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika. A Celebration of Life followed at 11 a.m. at Trinity Methodist Church in Opelika with a reception and visitation afterwards in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The Revs. Earl Ballard and Jimmy Allen officiated.

Patty Martin died on Oct. 10, 2026. She was preceded in death by her father, Andy Adams, and her mother, Orah McGullian Adams; six older brothers and four older sisters; and her beloved husband of 69 years, Bill Martin.

Patty was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Cache Lake, Arkansas. She graduated from Knobel High School, where she was valedictorian of her graduating class, and she received a full scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas. She declined the scholarship in 1948 and married Bill, her childhood sweetheart. Patty and Bill shared many wonderful years together. Early in their marriage, they traveled through Texas and Mississippi while Bill pursued a career playing professional baseball, which ultimately brought them to Opelika in 1949.

Patty is survived by two sons, Stan Martin (Sophia) and Joel Martin (Jan); three grandchildren, Allen Martin (Tiffany), Melanie Blackmon (Will) and Caroline Compton (Ben), all of Opelika; 16 great-grandchildren, Allen Martin III (Claire), Langston Martin (Avery), Mary Chapman Martin, Ellie Grace Martin, Web Blackmon, Palmer Blackmon, Hank Blackmon, Barrett Blackmon, Evie Sarris Blackmon, Haddon Blackmon, Georgi Caroline Blackmon, Camp Blackmon, Lettie Elisabeth Blackmon, Poppy Clementine Blackmon, Si Blackmon and Eben Blackmon; one great-great-granddaughter (Hazel, daughter of Allen and Claire); many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Shaped by the teachings of her mother who said, “Can’t never did nothing” and “Hard work never hurt anyone,” Patty always tried to do her best. She did not waste a single day of her long life. Patty was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Early in her career she was a bookkeeper and then taught piano privately in her home. She later took classes at Southern Union State Community College and Auburn University. She organized the first Newcomers Club in Opelika, and in 1974 she became a licensed real estate broker and was one of the leading realtors in Lee County for many years until retirement. She was also a member of the Mentor Club and Garden Lover’s Club.

Patty was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church since 1953, serving in many capacities. She sustained a lifelong practice of Bible study, was a faithful member of the New Life Sunday School Class and participated in the XYZ fellowship. She enjoyed writing poetry and short stories; painting with watercolors; playing bridge, Scrabble and Amtrak; hosting small parties with friends and church groups; and spending time with her family. She loved to watch beautiful clouds float across the blue skies of Alabama. She had a heart for lonely people or groups with special needs and creatively found ways to fill those needs.

In her later years, she especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking special treats for them, including her coveted caramel cake. Along with Bill, she championed her grandchildren’s activities, faithfully attending all of their sporting events, recitals and performances.

After living independently until 2025, she resided with Joel and Jan in their home for several months then finally at Arbor Springs Skilled Nursing, where she became a beloved member of the community cherished by the staff. To the very end, she retained her stunningly sharp mind and generously shared her gentle smile framed by her endearing dimples. She appreciated the care that family, friends, neighbors, volunteers with Village Friends and others provided in her advanced years, including her beloved primary care physician Dr. Mike Gunter.

She was always grateful for God’s blessings that were new every morning and treasured her family and the many good friends God placed in her life across many generations. Her trust and faith were in Jesus Christ.

Serving as pallbearers were John Reed, David Myers, Randy Bartlett, Rainer Meadows, Tutt Barrett, Patrick Williams and Mac Morris.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Methodist Church, The Food Bank of East Alabama or the Village Friends organization.

COREY MICHAEL MOORE

Corey Michael Moore, a cherished son, devoted father and beloved friend, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13, 2026. Born on April 1, 1987, in Fort Benning, Georgia, Corey lived a life full of love, generosity and warmth.

Corey was the dear son of Donna Moore, who survives him and was his constant pillar of support. He was a proud and loving father to his son, Corey Michael Moore Jr., affectionately known as Isaac. In every sense, Isaac was the light of Corey’s life, his pride and his joy.

Corey shared a close bond with his only sister, Elizabeth Johnson, and her husband, Chris; as well as his brothers, Matthew Johnston with his wife, Jessica, and Leslie Johnston with his wife, Nicole, and their families. His family extended beyond his immediate relatives, including numerous nieces and nephews, a dear cousin, and his caring aunt, Susan White, and her husband, Travis.

Predeceased by his grandparents, Alice Winifred Moore and Arnold Gene Moore; his niece, Rowan Lillith Etchells; and his aunt, Barbra Patterson, Corey carried their memories with him, honoring their legacies with his kindness and generosity.

Corey was a graduate of Beulah High School, class of 2005, and went on to Southern Union, where he earned a degree in automotive and electrical fields. A gifted mechanic, Corey began working on vehicles in high school and pursued this passion throughout his life, becoming a reliable and skilled craftsman. His love for building computers and working with his hands was matched only by his love for music. A lifelong band member, Corey’s easy-going nature and musical talents brought joy to all who knew him.

Corey was a man who greeted life with open arms and a readiness to help anyone in need. His gracious spirit and infectious smile made him a friend to everyone he met. Whether lending a helping hand or sharing a laugh, Corey made every moment memorable. His family was his greatest treasure, and he loved them deeply.

In honor of Corey’s generous nature, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice. They invite friends and loved ones to celebrate Corey’s life at his residence once they plan one at 171 Lee Road 340, Salem, Alabama, 36804, where flowers can be sent.

Corey Michael Moore’s life was a testament to kindness, love and unwavering dedication to his family. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and warmth that will be cherished by all who knew him.

Services are pending.

The family of Corey Michael Moore is being served by the professional and caring staff of Valley-Point Funeral Home & Crematory.

CAROLYN PRINCE DUDLEY

Carolyn Prince Dudley of Opelika passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 12, 2026, at the age of 86.

Carolyn was a true Southern matriarch and a constant source of strength to her family and many friends. She was known for her generosity of time and talents to all of the ones she loved.

Carolyn was born on Jan. 26, 1940, in the small Lee County community of Bleeker. She was the daughter of George S. Prince and Blanche Chadwick Prince. Along with her older brother, George S. “Buck” Prince Jr., they grew up among many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

She graduated as valedictorian from Smiths Station High School. After graduation she worked for Dr. Louis Hazouri, a neurosurgeon from Columbus, Georgia. She was always proud of her years working with him, and it began her lifelong interest in health and medicine.

In March 1960, she married Berry Carl Dudley. They began their life together in Crawford, Alabama. They soon moved to Opelika where they made their home for more than 60 years. Their partnership was grounded in faith, hard work and an enduring love and respect for each other. Carolyn was the quiet encourager for Berry throughout his life, with his business as well as his relationship with God and ministry to others. Carolyn was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Opelika. Her life always reflected a deep and abiding faith inspiring the multiple generations of family members that were often found in their home in Opelika. The greatest source of pride and joy for Carolyn was her four children, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Dudley was preceded in death by her husband, Berry Carl Dudley; her parents, George and Blanche Prince; and her brother, Buck Prince.

She is survived by her four children: Angelyn Dudley Lewis (Ken); Donna Dudley Mattson (Jerry); Berry Carl Dudley Jr. (Shannon); Clifton Prince Dudley (Laurel). She also leaves behind her 12 grandchildren: Elizabeth Lewis Ford (Bradshaw), Mary Kendrick Lewis Evers (Bennett), Caroline Lewis Schmidt (Taylor), Elise Dudley Shepherd (Josh), Berry Carl Dudley III (Anna), Katherine Dudley Drew (Ryan), Margaret Mattson Moe (Moe), Cliff Dudley Jr., Jack Dudley (Sarah); Walker, Ava and Newell Dudley. Her 16 great-grandchildren: Liza, Kate and Mary Ann Ford; Virginia, Annie and Hill Evers; Susanna, Henry and Sarah Walker Schmidt; Cannon, Lillian, Heidi and Daphne Shepherd; Ford, Titus and Lyla Dudley.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to her devoted caregivers: Janice Busby, Lillie Freeman, Belinda Freeman and Jennifer Pitts. We also want to give special thanks to Catherine Gradle and the professional and caring staff of Compassus.

A memorial service was held at noon at First Baptist Church Opelika on Oct. 15. The family received friends at the church from 11 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Compassus or First Baptist Church Opelika Future Opportunities Fund. Arrangements were entrusted to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika.

JOHN HOUSTON

MANNING SR.

John “Johnny” Houston Manning Sr., 81, of Auburn went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.

Johnny was born at home in Auburn on Aug. 16, 1945, to the late William and Emily Manning. A lifelong resident of Auburn, he graduated from Auburn High School in 1963. He continued his education at Opelika State Technical College, graduating in 1984 in Electronic Technology, and later earned a Bachelor of Science in management of human resources from Faulkner University in 1990. Johnny retired from Auburn University after more than 20 years of service in the Office of Information Technology.

While Johnny was dedicated to his work and valued his education and accomplishments, his greatest joy was found in serving the Lord and spending time with his family. He was born again in the late 1960s during a Church of God Camp Meeting in Birmingham. That experience forever changed his life and established a foundation of faith that would guide him and his family for generations to come.

Johnny loved to sing and used his God-given talent to glorify the Lord. He faithfully led the church choir for many years and also sang with the Oliver Goldsmith Singers. Music was more than something he enjoyed; it was a way for him to worship the Lord and share his testimony with others.

Above all, Johnny loved the Lord. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who sought to lead his family in the path of holiness. His life was a testimony of faith, and the example he set will continue to influence the generations that follow him.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, LaVerne Manning; his three children, Lesa and Joe Pike of Albany, Georgia, J. Houston and Kene’ Manning Jr. of Auburn; and Paul and Laura Manning of Lilburn, Georgia; his grandchildren, Bethany Pike, Canaan and Tabatha Pike, Olivia Manning, Jillian Manning, Luke Manning, Cameron Manning, Tabitha Manning and Asher Manning; and his great-grandson, Kaleb Pike.

He is also survived by his siblings, Alfred Manning, Frazier Manning, and Yvonne Howerton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his siblings, Clarice Boyd, William Manning Jr., James Manning Sr., Arnold Manning and Juanita Gentry.

Johnny’s life was not defined by earthly accomplishments, but by his faith in Jesus Christ and his desire to live a life pleasing to God. His family takes comfort in knowing that the faith he lived by throughout his life has now become sight.

“He is better than he desires, by the grace of God and the blood of Jesus.”

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Service details will be announced when finalized.

MARTEE “TEE”

CHARLET KERN

With our hearts full of love and sorrow, we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Martee “Tee” Charlet Kern, 102, in her beloved home. We are grateful she lived a life defined by her devotion to her family and friends. She loved bringing people together, particularly around the dinner table, a place of joy, good conversation and delicious food.

Born in New Iberia, Louisiana, she attended LSU in Baton Rouge, where she met her beloved husband, Ed, who predeceased her in 2006. They married at the end of World War II and moved to Auburn in 1954 when Auburn University hired him to teach in the Agricultural Economics Department. Together they loved to learn and travel, particularly in France, where they formed dear friendships on one of their many Elderhostel trips. They were also charter members of OLLI, Auburn’s lifetime learning program, and charter members of the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art, where she was a docent. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening and baking bread. She could create a baguette to rival a French bakery.

She cherished time with her four grandchildren: Scott David Bradley (Melinda) of Chicago; Matt Brian Bradley (Asya) of Berkeley, California; Megan Kern of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Adam Kern of Keystone, Colorado; and her six great-grandchildren.

In the spirit of her life, her children: Edward Evans Kern III (Karen) of Montgomery and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Kathleen Kern Bradley (Gordon) of Collierville, Tennessee; and David Edward Kern (Sherry) of Auburn invite you to celebrate her life with them.

Her visitation will take place at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and a service will follow at the Auburn United Methodist Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art or the Auburn Public Library.

Service dates and times will be published shortly.

PATRICIA MAYFIELD

Mary Patricia (Morris) Mayfield was born in Opelika on Dec. 21, 1937, and she died on Oct. 17, 2026, in Phenix City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Blake Mayfield; her father, Homer Daniel Morris Sr.; her mother, Sarah Lenora (Rearden) Morris; her brother, Homer Daniel Morris Jr.; and a daughter, Lisa Marlin (Mayfield) Smith.

She leaves behind two adult children, a son, Charles Jeffrey Mayfield, and a daughter, Pamela Lei Mayfield Adcock (Jere Smith).

She leaves behind three grandchildren, Sydney Adcock, Spencer Adcock (Cassie) and Casaundra Novak (Kori); and three great-grandchildren, Alice, Lily and River.

She leaves behind one living sibling, a sister, Susan (Morris) Brookhart (Dennis Sobanski).

She also leaves behind many special friends. Among these, the family would like to offer special thanks to Chris and Tanya Parker, who were loved by her like family.

The family would also like to offer special thanks to her longtime, childhood friend and the deliverer of her eulogy, Wayne Swindall.

Patricia Mayfield — Pat to her friends — was an amazing woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She grew up in Opelika and graduated from Opelika High School. After graduation, she moved to Atlanta briefly, working as a model and an assistant in a psychiatric hospital before returning to Opelika, where she met, dated and eventually married James Blake Mayfield. Together they raised and loved their three children, Lisa, Jeff and Pam. In addition to being an extraordinary mother and housewife, Pat excelled at numerous, diverse jobs outside of the home over the course of her life as the family relocated every few years for economic betterment. In addition to Alabama, she and Blake lived in Virginia, Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, finally landing back in Alabama, where she and Blake made their home in Selma until Blake’s passing in 2011. She returned to Opelika, where she lived happily and independently, and continued to do so up until her recent sickness.

CHARLES MCDONALD

Charles Julian McDonald, 85, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. He enjoyed a long and full life focusing on family, friendships and Jesus.

Charles was an only child born to Julian A. and Ruth M. McDonald on Nov. 1, 1940, in Louisville, Alabama.

He graduated from Clayton High School in 1959 and from Troy University in 1964. He served in the Alabama National Guard with honor. He married Sally Kinney of Montgomery on July 18, 1964.

He leaves as his legacy, two children, namely Laura M. Beene (Eric) of Burke, Virginia, and Howard A. McDonald (Nancy) of Auburn, as well as four grandchildren, namely Patrick Beene of Auburn, Michael Beene of Burke, Virginia, Blair DeRuiter (Alex) of Auburn and Lauren Patterson of New York City.

He was preceded in death by his bride of 60 years, Sally Kinney McDonald, and his parents, Julian and Ruth McDonald.

Charles spent his career in the construction industry. He worked for Algernon Blair of Montgomery and Columbus, Ohio, and at Conner Brothers of Auburn. He retired from and loved the time he spent working at Castone Corporation of Opelika.

The work he was especially proud of while at Castone was the RSA Battle House Tower, the tallest building in Alabama, located in Mobile, and the Centennial Olympic Stadium, built for the 1996 Summer Olympics held in Atlanta.

Charles, lovingly called “Julian” by his wife, parents and childhood friends, was passionate about his family, literature, art, both reading and writing, playing the guitar, his cats and the family dog, Floppy. He also loved square dancing, ballroom dancing, cooking, watching Auburn football and taking classes at Auburn University’s OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at the Founder’s Chapel at Auburn United Methodist Church in downtown Auburn. The family hosted a visitation starting at 1 p.m.

Dr. Cory Smith officiated the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Charles’ memory to CARE Humane Society or the Food Bank of East Alabama.

The family would like to thank the many attentive and loving caregivers of Home Instead of Opelika for the care of both of our parents over the last few years. We would also like to thank Compassus Hospice for its end-of-life care.

THAD W. WYMAN

Thad W. Wyman passed away on Oct. 12, 2026, at the RTJ Grand National in Opelika.

He was born in Plymouth, Indiana, the son of Jerry and Beverly (Ruff) Wyman on Aug. 26, 1958. He graduated from Culver Community High School, class of 1976. He attended Indiana University, Bloomington.

After college, he started a career path in restaurant management that took him across the country for a number of years. He then returned to Plymouth starting his own restaurant “The Hollywood” in Hamlet, Indiana. Twenty-six years ago, Thad Wyman, Mark Albright and Pammy Cowen saved the Plymouth Elks Lodge from closing the doors, and Thad built it back to a thriving organization as it continues today. He did that with his exceptional talents in the kitchen. He also worked 28 years for Gulf Stream Coach in Nappanee, Indiana.

He met his soulmate, Lisa, in 2004 and later married in 2015. They relocated to Opelika in 2017 where he found his dream of working at one of the most beautiful golf courses, RTJ Grand National. He left this world and went into the arms of his savior in one of his favorite places — out in nature.

From the gridiron to the gallery, sports were a non-negotiable part of his daily life. He’d fish anywhere, especially on South Lido Beach and City Pier in Sarasota, Florida. He was a wizard in the kitchen and many knew him by the nickname “Grillmaster.”

Thad’s defining quality was simple: he was a true friend to everyone he met.

Thad Wyman will be greatly missed by so many for his never-ending kindness. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Tyler Wyman; sister, Kimberly Wyman; niece, Lauren Herrmann; Uncle, Elson “Bud” Ruff and many cousins that he loved and held dear. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Beverly Wyman; mother-in-law Betty Tyler-Bachman; brother-in-law, Troy Tyler; his niece, Courtney Herrmann; and three of his brothers in spirit, Timothy “Tim” Crowel, Phil “Harry” Harris and Mark Albright.

Thad was a member of Church of the Highlands in Opelika. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in Thad Wyman’s memory.

MAY COMPTON

Our sweet mother and Mema, May Dean Compton of Auburn, passed peacefully at the age of 89 years old on Oct. 7, 2026, in Notasulga, Alabama. She was born on Aug. 3, 1937, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

May Compton had dual careers, she was a registered nurse (RN) by education and a professional military wife, supporting her husband Capt. William Compton through his 32-year career as a U.S. Navy pilot and administrator. Her supporting role in the military was equally as important as Captains career. May led numerous organizations, served as hostess to uncountable functions and most importantly raised their three children through many years of her husband’s absence due to deployment. Her nursing career adjusted according to the level of responsibility in her military support role. Her last nursing commitment was at the renown Emory University Urology Clinic.

May’s most important role was Mema to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Up until a few days before her death, she attended sporting events and loved on all her babies. She was an inspiration to the women in the family of how to be the perfect Mema.

May was preceded in death by her loving husband, William H. Compton; her parents, James and Verna Hughes; twin brother, Ray Dean; brother, Jim; and her beloved grandson, Wm. Zachary Gilbert.

May is survived by her children, Michael Compton (Beth), Susan Allen (Brad) and Scott Compton (Valarie); grandchildren, Jessica Compton, Matthew Compton (Annick), Justin Gilbert (Fatima), Brandon Allen (Ashley), Bailey Johnson (Ryan) and Chase Compton (Joy); great-grandchildren, Zachary Gilbert, Briggs Allen, Banks Johnson, Riley Johnson, Colin Compton, Aviana Compton and James Rees.

The family wishes to thank two very special women who cared for May in her time of need, Shaquita Drake and Santrice McClure. Their love, comfort and care will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. The committal will take place immediately following the service at the Holy Trinity Columbarium. Family visitation immediately follows in the reception hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Auburn University Advancement, specifically for Capt. William H. and May D. Compton Annual Scholarship in the Naval Reserve Officer Training Program.

MARGARET GREENE

Margaret Louise Greene, 64, of Opelika, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2026. She was born on Oct. 5, 1962, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Margaret will be remembered for her bluntness, quiet strength and love for her family. She is survived by her children: sons, Thaddeus Greene and James Greene; daughter, Harlee-Dawn Greene; six grandchildren, Jordynn, Natalie, Monica, Leah, Bonnie and Thadd III; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her life partner, John Payne.

She was the last living of seven children, and her six siblings awaited her with open arms.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. in the parlor. Her family is grateful for the kindness and support shown during this time.