Public Notices | Week of Oct. 19, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

SAMUEL TAYO ALADEBUMOYE,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-496

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of SAMUEL TAYO ALADEBUMOYE, deceased, having been granted to Olumuyiwa Aladebumoye, on the 29th day of September 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 10/15/26, 10/22/26 & 10/29/26 |

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IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DAKE HE, Plaintiff,

vs. CIVIL ACTION NO. CV- 2026-000264

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama,

More particularly described as:

From the point where the centerline of the Western Railway of Alabama Railroad tract

intersects the centerline of Ridge Grove Road in Auburn, Lee County, Alabama, go thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes West along the centerline of said railroad track, 1,225.0 feet; thence South 01 degree 48 minutes West, 39.8 feet; thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes West, 155.0 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes West, 116.0 feet; thence South 02 degrees 58 minutes West 149.7feet; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes East 109.7 feet; thence North 05 degrees 31 minutes East, 146.6 feet to the point of beginning, The Musselwhite Group, Inc.,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF COMPLAINT TO ESTABLISH TITLE

TO: Any and all unknown parties claiming any present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest of any type whatsoever in the real property, which is the subject of this matter, described below:

Lee County Parcel Number: 43- 08-07-25-1-002-019.000.

From the point where the centerline of the Western Railway of Alabama Railroad tract intersects the centerline of Ridge Grove Road in Auburn, Lee County, Alabama, go thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes West along the centerline of said railroad track, 1,225.0 feet; thence South 01 degree 48 minutes West, 39.8 feet; thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes West, 155.0 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes West, 116.0 feet; thence South 02 degrees 58 minutes West 149.7feet; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes East 109.7 feet; thence North 05 degrees 31 minutes East, 146.6 feet to the point of beginning.

Notice is hereby given that Dake He has filed a complaint to establish title to the real property described above. All persons claiming any title, interest in, lien, or encumbrance in the lands described above shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice to answer the Complaint, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against them. The property affected by this Notice is described in the complaint and is described above.

Mary B. Roberson Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 10/1/26, 10/8/26, 10/15/26, 10/22/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JOSEPH EARL MARTIN, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-500

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to PETRINA MARTIN, Personal Representative on the 28th day of September, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Petrina Martin

Petrina Martin

LEGAL RUN 10/08/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

GREGORY VONZELL MURPHY,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-450

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of GREGORY VONZELL MURPHY, deceased, having been granted to Tanner W. Pittman, on the 17th day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 10/8/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ROY WARD KNIGHT, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-412

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 28th day of September, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARTHA S. PATTERSON

Personal Representatives

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

LEGAL RUN 10/8/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MARY DIANE ESTES,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-458

Letters of Administration on the Estate of MARY DIANE ESTES, deceased,

having been granted to Marcy D. Hinely, on the 29th day of September 2026, by

the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is

hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby

required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be

barred.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 10/8/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 2026-506

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF JAMES RICHARD HERRING, DECEASED.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Evelyn B. Herring and Ronald James Herring, as Co-Executors of the Estate of James Richard Herring, deceased, on the 30th day of September 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Evelyn B. Herring, Co-Executor Of the Estate of James Richard Herring, Deceased

Ronald James Herring, Co-Executor Of the Estate of James Richard Herring, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal run 10/8/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF KATHI WOODLIFF RHODES, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-495

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to THOMAS JONATHAN RHODES as Executor for the Estate of KATHI WOODLIFF RHODES, deceased, on September 22, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 22nd day of September, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

LEGAL RUN 10/8/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 43-CV-2025-900214.00

MERCURY FUNDING, LLC,

Plaintiff, v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING A PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER OF 43-25-03-07-0-004.026.000, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THE PARAGRAPHS BELOW,

AND

DEBORAH SIMMONS DENNARD; MICHAEL BATTS; MELISSA BROWN; MICHELLE BROWNING; THE HEIRS OF MICHAEL W. DENNARD; and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C, and D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in, or possession of, certain real property located in Lee County, Alabama, and more particularly described below,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMENCEMENT OF ACTION

The heirs of Michael W. Dennard, and any person or entity claiming an interest in the property described in the style of the Verified Amended Complaint In Rem must answer the Verified Amended Complaint In Rem filed by Mercury Funding, LLC (“Mercury Funding”), seeking possession and quiet title to that certain property more particularly described as follows:

LEE COUNTY PARCEL NO.: 43-25-03-07-0-004.026.000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Lot 26, Block “A”, Section 2 of Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills in part of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 29 East and part of Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, according to a map or plat prepared by G. V. Carr & Co., Engineers, on July 21, 1975 and recorded in Plat Book 9, Pages 35-36 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 619 Lee Rd. 0219, Phenix City, Alabama 36870

by November 30, 2026, and serve a copy of same to William S. Hereford, the attorney for Mercury Funding, whose address is Burr & Forman LLP, 420 North 20th Street, Suite 3400, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, or, thereafter, a judgment for possession and quiet title by default may be entered against them in Case Number 43-CV-2025-900214.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this the 21st day of September, 2026.

MARY B. ROBERSON

CLERK CIRCUIT COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Lee County Courthouse

2311 Gateway Drive, Room 104

Opelika, AL 36801

By: /s/ Mary B. Roberson, Clerk

Legal Run October 8, October 15, October 22, & October 29, 2026. |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MILDRED H. BROOKS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-502

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to CHARLES J. BROOKS as Executor for the Estate of MILDRED H. BROOKS, deceased, on September 29, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 29th day of September 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 10/8/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2026-337

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY JENKINS GRIFFIN, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to Karen King Cale on Sept. 22, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Karen King Cale

Legal Run 10/8/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED

BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MULLER AYRES COPELAND, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-484

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Michael Hand,

Personal Representative

Legal Run 10/08/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

SHARON M. BACH,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-376

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of SHARON M. BACH, deceased, having been granted to Derek J. McConnachie, on the 25th day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 10/08/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/2026 |

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IN THE MATTER OF

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF

SHANDRELL MICHELE WHITE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-462

TO: Any potential unknown father, address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama by SHANDRELL MICHELE WHITE on August 28, 2026, for the adoption of D.E.P.

born on November 11, 2025, in Montgomery, Alabama to Jessica Amber Plunkett. A hearing has

been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this

adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Margaret Ann

Mayfield, P.O. Box 809, Opelika, Alabama 36803, and with the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days

from the last day this notice is published.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Legal Run 10/15/2026, 10/22/2026, 10/29/2026, & 11/5/2026 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: James Clay Foreman, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include : Rebecca Marie- daughter- Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of James Clay Foreman It is ordered that the 3rd day of November 2026, at 01:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 10/15/2026, 10/22/2026 & 10/29/2026 |

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IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LINDA LEE WHITE, Deceased.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL NOTICE

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of LINDA WHITE LEE, deceased, having been

granted to the undersigned on March 5, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge

of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims

against the estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or

same will be barred.

Dated this 7th day of October 2026.

LEWIS S. HAMILTON

ATTORNEY FOR SAID ESTATE

Legal Run 10/15/2026, 10/22/2026 & 10/29/2026 |

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

Notice is hereby given that the following abandoned motor vehicle will be sold at public auction pursuant to Alabama law.

Vehicle: 1968 Chevrolet Nova

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN): 111278W287761

License Plate: None

Auction Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Auction Time: 10:00 AM

Auction Location: 615 Lee Road 330, Smiths Station, Alabama 36877

The vehicle will be offered for sale at public auction in accordance with applicable Alabama abandoned motor vehicle laws.

Legal run 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF JAMES HADAWAY,

An incapacitated adult.

CASE NO. 2025-087

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FIRST ACCOUNTING

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that PAMELA WALLACE, as Conservator in the matter of JAMES HADAWAY, an Incapacitated Person, filed their Petition for First Accounting of said Conservatorship on the 29th day of September 2026, and that the 3rd day of December 2026 at 10:00 a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement.

Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 10/15/26, 10/22/26 & 10/29/26 |

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF AUSTIN TREY JONES

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:2026-352

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Alejandro Escalante and any potential unknown father of S.A.E.,

address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Austin Trey Jones on June 29, 2026, for the adoption of S.A.E. born on March 21, 2017, in Opelika, Alabama to Madison Elizabeth Hyche. A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama.

Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Benjamin H. Parr, 830 Avenue A, Suite A, Opelika, Alabama 36801 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 13 day of October, 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 10/15/26, 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF MARY CANNON,

Protected Person.

CASE NO.: 2026-612

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that AKEMI CANNON, as Conservator of the Estate of Mary

Cannon, has filed with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, the Conservator’s Annual

Accounting, together with the accounts, vouchers, and statements pertaining thereto.

A hearing on the Annual Accounting has been set for the 19th day of November 2026, at 01 :00

pm.

All persons interested in the estate may appear at said hearing and contest the said accounting if

they so desire. Notice is further given that all persons interested in the estate of said protected person are hereby notified to appear and show cause, if any, of why said Annual Accounting should not be

approved.

Jere Colley

Legal Run 10/08/26, 10/15/26 & 10/22/26 |

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STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 10/29 /2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 221-Nadine Bizimana

Unit 512-Kris Rhodes

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 10/22/2026 |

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IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MORGAN COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF R. J. M., (a minor child. )

Case No: JU26-504.01

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO: JUSTYN D. MULLER

LEGAL/BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF R. J. M

You are hereby notified that a Petition was filed in the above styled cause by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources (herein “Petitioner”) seeking the permanent legal custody of R. J. M., a minor child, and it being alleged in said Petition that you are the father of said minor child and Petitioner seeks to permanently terminate any and all rights that you may have in and to said minor child. You are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Huel Harris, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 215 2nd Avenue SE, Decatur, Alabama, 35601, an answer to the Petition within thirty (30) days of the date on which this Notice of Summons is last published. You are further notified that a hearing on the Petition filed herein has been set to be heard by the Juvenile Court of Morgan County on December 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

DONE this the 8 day of October, 2026.

Chris Priest/ ah

Clerk of Juvenile Court, Morgan County

legal Run 10/22/2026, 10/29/26, 11/05/2026 & 11/12/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAYFORD LASHLEY, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-291

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of RAYFORD LASHLEY, deceased, having been granted to Rhonda Welch, on the 6th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

LEGAL RUN 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Auburn University Jordan Hare Stadium Extend South Main Concourse

251 S Donahue Dr

Auburn, AL 36849

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Auburn University, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

LBYD Engineers

880 Montclair Rd, Suite 600

Birmingham, AL 35213

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Opelika City Schools Interior Renovations to Jeter Primary & Morris Avenue Intermediate

700 Jeter Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

and

8 Morris Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Opelika, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Turner Batson

1950 Stonegate, Dr., Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Auburn University Jordan Hare Stadium South Endzone Entrance Modification

251 S Donahue Dr

Auburn, AL 36849

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Auburn University, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Kadre Engineering

2447 Acton Rd, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35210

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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IN THE MATTER OF:

LYNN CARPENTER HARRINGTON,

An incapacitated person.

Case No.: 2025-100

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FIRST ACCOUNTING

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that DAVID CARPENTER, as Conservator in the matter of LYNN CARPENTER HARRINGTON, an Incapacitated Person, filed their Petition for First Accounting of said Conservatorship on the 29th day of June 2026, and that the 17th day of November 2026 at 11:00 a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement.

Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATION AND BIDS

PROJECT SUMMARY: The project consists of an early site package for a future Middle School for Opelika City Schools. Clearing limits of approximately 18 acres and mass grading will be identified in the documents. Detention ponds and associated storm drain piping will be installed as well as a certified building pad to subgrade elevation. The certified building pad will be sloped to drain outward. Sanitary sewer piping on the southeast side of the property and extending off property adjacent to Sportsplex Parkway will be installed in this phase of the project.

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received digitally, as described in the official prequalification proposal requirements, on behalf of the Owner by TURNERBATSON Architects at 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35242, for the below referenced project, until 5:00 PM C/ST Time, November 5th, 2026. Faxed or late submittals will not be accepted. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by contacting Wil Bradford, wbradford@turnerbatson.com, 205.403.6201. Additional qualifications and requirements for Bidders are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. In reviewing the submittals, emphasis will be placed on your firm’s experience with projects similar in size and type to this project.

A written list of Contractors receiving prequalification will be issued to all who requested consideration by 5:00 PM C/ST Time, November 10th, 2026.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 9:00 am Local Time, Thursday, November 12th, 2026 at Opelika City Schools Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street Opelika, AL 36801. Attendees will be granted access to the site to review the general scope of work immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference. Participation by all Prequalified Bidders may occur in-person or remotely, but is MANDATORY in order to avoid disqualification.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED Contractors by Opelika City Schools Board of Education located at 300 Simmons Street Opelika, AL 36801 until 1:00 PM Local Time, Tuesday, December 8th, 2026 for this project:

Site Package for

Opelika Middle School

Sportsplex Parkway

Opelika, Alabama 36801

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Final bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-8505. Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TURNERBATSON Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, and local plan rooms starting Monday, November 9th, 2026. Subcontractors should contact a Contractor or plan room for documents.

Only Contractors who have completed the prequalification process within the stated time limits, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for prequalification for the work of this project.

For questions regarding this project, please contact TURNERBATSON, Wil Bradford, at wbradford@turnerbatson.com no later than November 2nd, 2026.

Per the Owner and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), Act 2013-205, the project will be bid EXCLUDING TAXES.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and/or abandon the prequalification and bid process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

TURNERBATSON Architects

1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 403-6201

Legal Run 10/22/2026, 10/29/2026 & 11/05/2026 |

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Storage Treasure

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3951 Pepperell Parkway Opelika ALP, 36801 (334)438-6232 on October 29, 2026 at 10:00AM. Unit B44 Delilah Foreman and unit D78 Sonya Willis. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date 10/22/2026 |

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2020 S. College St, Auburn, AL 36832 (334)438-6234 on October 29, 2026 at 10:00AM.

Kristina Lissade

Unit: C317

Cecilia Mattheis

Unit: 1087

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date 10/22/2026 |

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830 on 10/29/26 at 10:00AM.

2160- Randall Morgan

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date 10/22/2026 |

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1412 Opelika rd, Auburn, AL 36830 (334)703-6368 on October 29, 2026, at 10:00AM.

200- Courtney Whitlow

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchases up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date 10/22/2026 |

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STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 10-30-2026 at 10:00AM

Dashika Gallon 488

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date 10/22/2026 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:

ESTATE OF VICKI W. WHELCHEL, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-700

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed on the estate of said decedent having been granted to Joy Katelyn Dorsey as Administrator of the Estate of VICKI W. WHELCHEL deceased, on the 6th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joy Katelyn Dorsey

Personal Representative of the Estate of

VICKI W. WHELCHEL

Legal Run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF W.B. BANDY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-347

ORDER SETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT

The Court has considered the pleadings herein and upon request for Petition for Final Settlement filed by the Personal Representative of the Estate of W.B. Bandy is hereby set for hearing. Accordingly, it is therefore ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED as follows:

That a hearing be set on the matter on the 23rd day of November 2026, at 01:00 pm at the Lee County Courthouse.

It is further ORDERED that Notice of this hearing be served by the Petitioner on the following:

Brandon Leon Crowder

Done this the 19th day of October, 2026.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

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CITY OF OPELIKA

PLANNING COMMISSION

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

October 27, 2026

TIME: 3:00 PM

I. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

II. UPDATE ON PREVIOUS CASES

III.NEW BUSINESS

A. FINAL PLAT

1.Moore’s Ridge Phase 1 SD, 13 lots, Mike Maher, Precision Surveying, authorized representative for Moore’s Construction, LLC, property owner, Intersetion of Oak Park Drive & Cedar Creek Drive, PUD and R-1, final approval.

2.Moore’s Ridge Phase 2 SD, 5 lots, Mike Maher, Precision Surveying, authorized representative for Moore’s Construction, LLC, property owner, Intersection of Oak Park Drive & Cedar Creek Drive, PUD, final approval.

3. Piedmont Farms SD, 12 lots, Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for Piedmont Farms, LLC, property owner, Waverly Parkway and Terracewood Drive, R-2 zone, final approval.

4. Summit Pointe SD, 67 lots, Mark Strozier, authorized representative for Edgar Hughston Builder, property owner, Lee Road 391, Planning Jurisdiction, final approval.

B. VACATION OF RIGHT-OF-WAY – Public Hearing

5. Tim Moore, property owner, 300 block Cedar Creek Drive, Request to vacate a portion of right-of-way at the cul-de-sac.

C. CONDITIONAL USE – Public Hearing

6. Hal Bufford, Elks Lodge, authorized representative for Hayley Investments, property owner, 930 Avenue A, C-1, GC-S zoning district, 6,200 square feet, Elks Lodge (social, fraternal club and lodge).

7. Lara Potts, Redeeming Grace Ministries, accessed from 3306 Ridge Road, R-1, residential transition program to assist women.

8. Blake Rice, BSI, Inc. authorized representative for Auburn Equities, LLC, property owner, 2810 Pepperell Pkwy, C-3, GC-P zone, Pepperell Village, Phase 2, Day Care Center

9. Gonzalez-Strength & Associates, authorized representative, Betts Crossing Investors, LLC., 1441 Fox Run Pkwy, C-3, GC-P, grocery store with attached package liquor store and detached fueling station

D. CONDITIONAL USE EXTENSION

10. Veterans Parkway Property I LLC, property owner, 85 Veterans Parkway, C-3, GC-P zone, 128 units Build-to-Rent Multi-family residential development and retail use

11. Lee Tharp (Kadre Engineering), authorized representative for Veterans Opelika, LLC., property owners, Veterans Parkway, R-3 zoning district, Single family home and eight (8) duplex residential.

E. OTHER BUSINESS

12. Rename Maple Avenue to Erick Strickland Court.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334) 705-5130.”

Legal run 10/22/2026 |

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STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

In the Matter of the Estate of

KENNETH J. PRICE,

Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2026-485

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters of Testamentary of said Deceased having been granted to Amanda Michele Thomas, Personal Representative, on the 22 day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 22 day of September, 2026.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

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STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

In the Matter of the Estate of

NANCY JANE MILLER STAINSBY

aka NANCY M. STAINSBY,

Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2026-486

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters of Testamentary of said Deceased having been granted to Stephen Elliott Stainsby, Personal Representative, on the 21 day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 21 day of September, 2026.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

IN THE PROBATE NOTICE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JERRY R. HORNSBY, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2026-505

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: Any unknown heirs of Jerry R. Hornsby, deceased, Brent Dansby, address unknown (adult grandson of Jerry R. Hornsby, deceased).

Please take notice that a Petition to Probate the Will of Jerry R. Hornsby, in the above styled matter has been filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Petitioner Howard Lamar Hornsby, Jr. and that on the 8th day of December 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) has been set for a hearing on the same in said Court located at 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition to Probate the Will of Jerry R. Hornsby that you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the clerk of said Probate Court and with counsel for said Petitioner, and/or you must appear at the hearing scheduled in this manner

Done this the 14th day of October, 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

LEGAL RUN 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26