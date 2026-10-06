Opelika approves $975K sewer project, package-store rules

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved a nearly $975,000 sanitary sewer improvement project, adopted new regulations governing package liquor stores and authorized more than $575,000 in technology purchases and services on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The council awarded the I-85 Sanitary Sewer Improvements contract to Utility & Water Services for $974,902.42. Five bids were received for the project, with Utility & Water Services submitting the lowest bid meeting specifications.

Package-store regulations adopted

Following a second reading, the council approved amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance establishing new standards for package liquor stores.

The regulations require package liquor stores to be at least 1,500 feet apart, measured door to door and establish a minimum gross floor sales area of 2,000 square feet.

Package liquor stores will be permitted only in shopping centers containing at least three commercial tenants and at least 14,000 square feet of gross floor area. The mix of tenants may include businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and consumer retail stores.

The ordinance also prohibits package liquor sales through walk-up windows or drive-throughs. Exterior burglar bars, steel gates and roll-down doors or shutters visible from a street are prohibited. Interior security barriers must provide at least 80% visibility into the business and be fully retractable during business hours.

The regulations apply to privately operated package liquor stores and do not apply to state-operated ABC stores, approved distilleries or businesses that sell only beer or wine for off-premises consumption.

According to the Planning Commission report, Opelika currently has six private package liquor stores and two state ABC stores. Previously approved stores that remain open, as well as stores approved through planned-unit developments, are not expected to be affected by the new standards.

Employee policy amended

The council also approved an amendment to the city’s Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual establishing a separate Sexual Abuse and Molestation Prevention Policy.

The policy states that the city has zero tolerance for sexual abuse or misconduct in the workplace or during city-related activities and establishes procedures for employees, volunteers and others to report suspected misconduct.

The policy also requires employees and volunteers to report suspected child abuse or neglect to appropriate authorities when required by law and to cooperate with internal and external investigations.

Schools, Chamber receive funding

The council approved a $310,000 special appropriation from the city’s unassigned fund balance to the Opelika Board of Education general fund to support Opelika City Schools, including its Pre-K program.

A separate $100,000 annual contract with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce was also approved. Under the agreement, the Chamber will provide programs and services including SNOPELIKA, the National Civics Bee, 20 Under 40, Lee County Young Leaders, the VALOR Awards and Explore Opelika.

Other business:

Following public hearings, the council approved weed-abatement assessments of $181.96 at 120 Chester Ave., $441.35 at 606 Dogwood Ave. and $344.67 at 1801 S. Long St.

Mayor Eddie Smith appointed Karl Allen to the Opelika Housing Authority for a term expiring Oct. 18, 2031.

Following an executive session that lasted nearly 90 minutes, the council denied a settlement agreement reached through mediation with Allison W. Kovak, Aaron Kovak and Jonathan Wilmarth involving a dispute over the proposed use of property at 414 N. 10th St. as a bed-and-breakfast. The vote was 4-1, with Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch casting the lone vote in favor of the agreement.

The council also approved the following agenda items: