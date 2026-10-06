Mark Ennis returns as director of OPS

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Last week, the city of Opelika announced the appointment of Mark Ennis, P.E., as director of Opelika Power Services, bringing more than 35 years of municipal electric utility experience back to the organization where his career began. Ennis was named after the retirement of Brent Poteet, who was with Opelika Power Services for 10 years.

Ennis began his career with Opelika Power Services as an engineer in 1986 and worked his way through the organization, eventually serving as director for eight years.

Since leaving Opelika in 1997, he has held leadership positions with several utility organizations throughout the Southeast, gaining extensive experience in utility operations, management, compliance and distribution services.

As director, Ennis will oversee Opelika Power Services and its continued commitment to providing reliable electric service while planning for the infrastructure, technology and energy needs of Opelika’s growing community.

“Mark brings an incredible amount of knowledge and experience to this role, but just as importantly, he understands Opelika and the responsibility that comes with serving this community,” Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith said. “Having someone with his experience return to the organization where he began his career is a tremendous asset for Opelika Power Services and our citizens. We are excited to welcome Mark home and look forward to his leadership.”

Following his earlier service with Opelika Power Services, Ennis served as general manager of the Water, Light and Gas Commission in Monroe, Georgia, and as general manager of the Utilities Board of the city of Tuskegee. Most recently, he served as vice president of compliance and distribution services for Energy Southeast.

“Coming back to Opelika Power Services feels like coming home,” Ennis said. “This is where I learned what it means to serve a community, not just a utility. I started here as a young engineer, and this community trusted me to grow into leading this utility. Now I get to bring everything I’ve learned full circle, and there’s nothing I’m more excited about than working alongside our talented team to power the future of the place that shaped me.”

Ennis holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Auburn University and a master’s degree in business administration from Columbus State University, formerly Columbus College. He is a licensed professional engineer in Alabama and several other southeastern states.

Ennis and his wife, Robin, live in Opelika and are members of First Baptist Church of Opelika.