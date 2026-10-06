Auburn council denies lounge moratorium

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — A split Auburn City Council on Oct. 6 denied a temporary ban on new lounges in and around downtown due to what city officials characterized as a “disproportionate number of public safety calls in the area tied to the businesses.”

The final vote was 4-4.

Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch-Taylor, Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold, Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman and Ward 8 Council Member Tommy Dawson voted for the measure.

Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten, Ward 4 Council Member Tyler Adams, Ward 6 Council Member Bob Parsons and Ward 7 Council Member Max Coblentz voted against the measure.

Mayor Ron Anders did not attend the meeting due to illness.

The moratorium would have prevented the city from considering or approving conditional use applications for new lounges in the Urban Core, Urban Neighborhood-East and Urban Neighborhood-West zoning districts. The Urban Core includes the College Edge Overlay District.

Before the vote took place, Griswold characterized the ordinance as a “strategic pause” instead of a longer-standing shift in the city’s approach to nightlife.

“Yes, moratorium is kind of a negative term to a lot of folks, and unfortunately, that’s the only term we can think of at this point,” Griswold said. “It’s just a pause to allow the city staff to take a look at other college communities, to look at the problems we may or may not have through public safety calls, that kind of thing.”

According to the city’s zoning ordinance, a lounge is any place that may sell all types of alcoholic beverages but does not meet the requirements of a restaurant or private club. The split is typically defined by a business making 51% or more of its revenue from alcohol sales.

According to a staff summary in the council’s meeting packet, the downtown area has a “significant number” of lounges.

Information from the Public Safety Department also showed they generate more calls for service than lounges in other parts of the city. However, the meeting packet did not include any data on calls or responses by public safety employees.

After the meeting, Coblentz, who initially raised the idea of the city having a work session to study the proposal’s merits and drawbacks, said he voted against it to give city staff more time to study the repercussions.

“With the conditional use tool we have in our toolbox, I felt like that was the appropriate way to handle that going forward,” Coblentz said. “We have work sessions all the time on different topics.”

The council first took up the ordinance at its Sept. 15 meeting but voted to postpone a vote on the measure until it had more time to consult business owners, community members and others.

In other news, the council: