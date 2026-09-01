Women’s Hope Medical Clinic to host annual Walk For Life, 5K

CONTRIBUTED BY WOMEN’S HOPE

OPELIKA — Women’s Hope Medical Clinic will host its annual Walk for Life & 5K onSaturday, Oct. 10, at the Opelika Sportsplex. The community is invited to participate in this family-friendly event supporting the mission of Women’s Hope.

The event will begin at 7:45 a.m., with the 1-Mile Walk beginning at 8 a.m.; the 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participants can choose to either walk or run, and children aged 12 and under walk for free.

Funds raised through the Walk for Life & 5K will help provide free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, other prenatal care, parenting education, adoption services, material assistance, counseling and Christian guidance to women facing unplanned pregnancy.

Registration is available at www.RunSignUp.com/WomensHope. The cost to participate is $10 for the 1-Mile Walk and $30 for the 5K. In addition to the general fee, participants can donate towards our general donation goal, select a specific fundraiser to contribute to or create their own fundraising page on the site.

The event will also feature a bounce house, obstacle course, face painting, live music, small breakfast items and more.

Community members who are unable to participate but would like to support the event can do so by donating at www.RunSignUp.com/WomensHope.

For more information about the Walk for Life & 5K, registration, sponsorship opportunities or Women’s Hope Medical Clinic, visit partnersforhope.com, call (334) 502-7000 or email emily@womenshope.org.

About Women’s Hope Medical Clinic

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic is a nonprofit Christian organization serving Lee County. The center provides prenatal care, accurate information about pregnancy options and emotional and material support to women, men and families throughout both pregnancy and parenting. Our mission is to glorify God through sharing the Gospel of Christ while empowering individuals to make healthy, Godly decisions for life.