MAX continues five-year workplace winning streak

CONTRIBUTED BY MAX CREDIT UNION

AUBURN — MAX Credit Union was recently named one of American Banker’s 2026 Best Credit Unions to Work For, marking its fifth consecutive year on the list. The national program recognizes credit unions that excel in workplace culture and demonstrate meaningful business impact. Scores and final rankings are determined through a comprehensive survey where team members are given a voice to measure workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics and employee experiences.

MAX is committed to creating a collaborative workplace grounded in opportunity, professional development, connection, work-life balance, community involvement and benefits that support team members’ needs. Guided by our mission of people helping people and values of hospitality, simplicity and integrity, team members consistently support one another while keeping the financial needs of our members and community at the forefront. Through team member focus groups, networking events, volunteer opportunities, financial education programs and internal events designed for employees, associates regularly engage in meaningful activities that benefit both members and team members alike.

MAX offers tuition reimbursement, a generous 401(k) plan and a comprehensive Blue Cross Blue Shield medical plan to support health and wellness. In addition, MAX provides Volunteer Time Off, encouraging team members to support causes and organizations that matter to them and the communities they serve.

“In my years with MAX, I have seen how this organization invests in its people and creates opportunities for team members to grow, lead and make a difference,” said Kathy Cobb, who has more than 50 years of experience with MAX Credit Union.

“When our team members feel supported, they are better equipped and empowered to deliver the exceptional service our members deserve,” said Tara McDowell, Chief talent officer of MAX Credit Union. “We are honored to be recognized as a best credit union, and we remain committed to fostering a culture that helps every team member bring their best to work each day.”

MAX Credit Union has also been named a 2026 Best Places to Work for Women by Best Companies Group in partnership with BridgeTower Media, recognized as a Best Company to Work For in Alabama for 12 years and honored as a Best-in-Class Employer following participation in Gallagher’s U.S. Benefits and Benchmarking Survey. Individuals interested in building their careers with an award-winning credit union and company can learn more at www.mymax.com/connect/whowe-are/careers.

About MAX Credit Union

MAX Credit Union is a leading, locally owned financial institution in Alabama, with more than $2 billion in assets. Serving our communities for over 70 years, MAX provides a full array of consumer and business financial products including checking, savings, loans, wealth management, insurance, mortgages and online and mobile banking. MAX has 16 branch locations across its Alabama footprint, more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs and myMAX Service Center to assist with any financial needs by phone. With dedicated team members, MAX is committed to providing exceptional customer service and value. Please visit us at www.mymax.com.tted to providing exceptional customer service and value. Please visit us at www.mymax.com.