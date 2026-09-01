EAMC earns robotic surgery reaccreditation

CONTRIBUTED BY EAH

OPELIKA — East Alabama Medical Center has earned reaccreditation as a Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence from the Surgical Review Corporation and is the only hospital in Alabama to hold the designation.

“Providing our patients with exceptional surgical care is something our entire team takes great pride in,” said Chief Nursing Officer Nicki Ware. “For patients across East Alabama and West Georgia, this recognition offers added peace of mind that they can receive high-quality robotic surgery close to home from a team that meets the highest standards.”

Achieving accreditation as a Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence requires undergoing rigorous assessments and inspections, with reaccreditation surveys occurring every three years. EAMC currently offers general, gynecologic and urologic robotic procedures.

For patients, the accreditation means EAMC’s robotic surgery program has been carefully reviewed and meets strong standards for safety, quality and care. It also means the hospital is committed to continuously improving its services so patients can feel more confident when choosing East Alabama Health.

In addition to the hospital’s accreditation, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D., FACOG, an obstetrician/gynecologist, was also recognized by SRC as a Master Robotic Surgeon and Surgeon of Excellence. Obiekwe, who is the only SRC-recognized Master Robotic Surgeon in Alabama, helped start EAMC’s robotics program in 2013 and currently serves as director of Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery at the hospital.

“Robotic surgery gives us greater precision and control, which can help reduce pain, shorten recovery times and help patients return to their daily lives sooner,” Obiekwe said. “For the entire robotics team, the goal is not just to perform surgery well, but to help each patient feel informed, supported and cared for throughout their experience.”

EAMC has continued to expand robotic surgery options for patients since launching its robotics program in 2013. Last year, the hospital became the third in Alabama to acquire the da Vinci 5 surgical system, the latest generation of robotic technology for minimally invasive surgeries.

About East Alabama Health

East Alabama Health encompasses East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, EAMC-Lanier Rural Emergency Hospital in Valley, East Alabama Medical Center North in Opelika, the Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika, the Auburn Medical Pavilion and a host of other key medical clinics and practices that help provide a continuum of care to patients throughout an 11-county area. EAMC is a 336-bed regional referral hospital. EAMC-Lanier Rural Emergency Hospital provides emergency and outpatient services while its campus also features a nursing home and an ambulatory surgery center. East Alabama Health employs about 4,100 people and is the second largest employer in the region, trailing only Auburn University.

PICTURED RIGHT — ROBOTI GROUP

Members of East Alabama Medical Center’s (EAMC) robotic surgery team celebrates reaccreditation as Alabama’s only Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence.

Dr. Obiekwe: Njideka Obiekwe, M.D., a robotic surgeon at East Alabama Medical Center and obstetrician/gynecologist. Obiekwe is Alabama’s only Master Robotic Surgeon recognized by Surgical Review Corporation. PHOTOS WERE CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER.