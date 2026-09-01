Auburn startup Move & Store makes Inc. 5000

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Move & Store, a moving and storage company whose founders began the business while attending Auburn University, has been ranked No. 2,355 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition follows 143% revenue growth over three years.

Founded by Whit Mitchell and Will Forbes in 2011 while attending Auburn University, Move & Store is now headquartered in Birmingham and has grown from a small college startup into one of the Southeast’s premier moving and storage providers.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 reflects a team that truly cares. They care about one another, about the work and, most importantly, about our customers,” Mitchell said.

Motivated Movers services the Auburn area and is part of Move & Store’s family of brands across the Southeast, which also includes New Latitude Movers, Changing Spaces Moving, Admiral Movers and Valet Moving.

“This ranking belongs to everyone on our team but especially our crews. Their dedication to making sure each customer has the best moving experience is the reason this was even possible,” Forbes said.