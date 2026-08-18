Sommer joins McShane Construction Company as vice president

CONTRIBUTED BY MCSHANE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

AUBURN — McShane Construction Company announced that Jack Sommer joined the firm’s Southeast Regional Office in Auburn as vice president. In this role, he will spearhead McShane’s commercial pursuits across the Southeast.

“Jack’s collaborative leadership approach, operational expertise and commitment to client success have established him as a trusted construction professional and industry partner,” said Dave Meadows, vice president and regional manager at McShane. “As we continue to expand our commercial portfolio, Jack’s experience and strategic perspective will play an important role.”

Sommer comes to McShane with more than 20 years of commercial construction experience spanning operations, project management, pre-construction and strategic growth. Throughout his career, he has successfully led the delivery of complex projects across a diverse range of markets, including hospitality, mixed-use, healthcare, higher education, K-12, research, industrial and commercial facilities.

Most recently, he served as project director at Bailey-Harris, where he played a key role in delivering successful projects and developing lasting partnerships with clients.

“McShane has built an outstanding reputation for quality, integrity and client service,” Sommer said. “I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships to support continued growth and strengthen the company’s commercial presence throughout the Southeast.”

Sommer earned a Master of Science in building construction from Auburn University and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from University of Tennessee. He is also a LEED Accredited Professional.

Sommer calls Auburn home where he resides with his wife, Kelly, and four children.