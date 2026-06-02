County Commission continues to hear complaints about trash service

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — Road projects and infrastructure improvements were among the items approved by the Lee County Commission during its May 26 meeting. Commissioners approved an intergovernmental funding agreement for work on Lee Road 242, accepted roads in Haley Woods Phase 5 into the county maintenance system and approved the final plat for Broadview Subdivision.

Consent Agenda

The Lee County Commission approved the following items on the consent agenda:

Minutes from the May 11 commission meeting;

Claims and procurement card transactions; and

Announcement of two openings on the E-911 Communications District Board.

Presentations

The commission heard an EMS budget adjustment request presented by Austin Bayles.

Old Business

Commissioners approved the final plat for Broadview Subdivision.

New Business

The commission approved:

The tax collection year final settlement presented by Revenue Commissioner Oline Price;

An intergovernmental funding agreement for F.D.R. work and resurfacing of Lee Road 242;

Bid results for LCP 41-RALR-26; and

Acceptance of the roads in Haley Woods Phase 5 into the county maintenance system.

Public Comments