Youth for Christ Annual Golf Classic Set for October

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

The Samford-Cannon Foundation will present East Alabama Youth for Christ’s 37th annual Golf Classic on Monday, Oct. 17, at Auburn University Club. Local businesses and community supporters are encouraged to participate by registering for a sponsorship package. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the ministry efforts of East Alabama Youth for Christ.

This year, all new donations for the tournament will be matched. New sponsors will have the opportunity to double their impact as an anonymous YFC supporter has offered to match up to $50,000.

Registration for each participating golfer includes lunch, a goody bag and an entry for door prizes. Tournament features include Youth for Christ testimonies, a golf ball drop contest and a hole-in-one contest. Participants will also be among the first golfers to experience the newly renovated course at Auburn University Club.

“As one of our two fundraisers each year, the Youth for Christ Golf Classic has proven to be a great program each year for supporting the much-needed ministry of East Alabama YFC,” said YFC Board Chairman Allen Blythe. “On behalf of our board of directors and our executive director, I would like to offer a heartfelt thank-you to all of our sponsors, donors, participants and volunteers for making this such a great event each year. Your contributions are crucial in YFC’s success of reaching young people everywhere throughout East Alabama with the hope of Christ.”

For more information about sponsorship levels or to register, visit www.eastalabamayfc.org/golfclassic or email golf@eastalabamayfc.org.