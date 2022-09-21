Young Leaders Program Sets New Class￼

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce and congratulate this year’s Lee County Young Leaders Program class.
Lee County Young Leaders is a county-wide program that aims to nurture and develop positive leadership qualities in high school students by giving them the knowledge, tools and contacts to become successful leaders in the community.
This program begins in September and will have one session per month until April 2023. Sessions will cover topics and skills like team building, education, public safety, health and human service, economic development and government. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet area leaders in business, media, government education and service organizations.
“The Opelika Chamber is proud to lead this joint initiative to help build up a diverse group of thriving students and prepare them for the future,” said Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch. “At the end of the year, we hope they are all in love with Lee County and plan to return here (or stay) after college to make it their long-term home.”
Following are the names of the 32 juniors and seniors selected for the program:
AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL
Cate Herring
Delacey Wilkerson
Elena Kim
Evelyn Cherry
Madelyn Massey
Parker Scales
Sarah Ashley Forthofer
BEAUREGARD HIGH SCHOOL
Matt Martin
BEULAH HIGH SCHOOL
Jenniffer Coxwell
GLENWOOD SCHOOL
Jenna Solis
LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY
Ethan Kim
Phillips Lane
Maya Esquivel-McKinnon
LOACHAPOKA HIGH SCHOOL
Evelyn Tomas
Jakeeria Melton
Jordan Ballard
Miracle Mclennon
OPELIKA HIGH SCHOOL
Allie Prescott
Ashleigh Pitts
Mamie Nicholson
Keely Rider
Nolen Wilson
Patrick Seymore
SMITHS STATION HIGH SCHOOL
Addison Kees
Aniyah Coston
Emily Ludwig
JaNiah Hoskins
Jenna Neal
Tasha Judkins
Robert Sanborn
TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Ethan Clark
Susanna Washburn
ABOUT YCYL
The Lee County Young Leaders program is a joint initiative among Lee County businesses, municipalities and chambers of commerce. It is sponsored by Glynn Smith Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, the city of Opelika, the city of Auburn, Opelika City Schools, Auburn City Schools, Lee County Schools, Christie Ray Hill of State Farm, Golden State Foods, Hanwha Advanced Materials America, Curtis House and Pharmavite.
For more information about the program, visit https://www.opelikachamber.com/leadership-development/lcyl/.