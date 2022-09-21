Young Leaders Program Sets New Class￼

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce and congratulate this year’s Lee County Young Leaders Program class.

Lee County Young Leaders is a county-wide program that aims to nurture and develop positive leadership qualities in high school students by giving them the knowledge, tools and contacts to become successful leaders in the community.

This program begins in September and will have one session per month until April 2023. Sessions will cover topics and skills like team building, education, public safety, health and human service, economic development and government. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet area leaders in business, media, government education and service organizations.

“The Opelika Chamber is proud to lead this joint initiative to help build up a diverse group of thriving students and prepare them for the future,” said Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch. “At the end of the year, we hope they are all in love with Lee County and plan to return here (or stay) after college to make it their long-term home.”

Following are the names of the 32 juniors and seniors selected for the program:

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Cate Herring

Delacey Wilkerson

Elena Kim

Evelyn Cherry

Madelyn Massey

Parker Scales

Sarah Ashley Forthofer

BEAUREGARD HIGH SCHOOL

Matt Martin

BEULAH HIGH SCHOOL

Jenniffer Coxwell

GLENWOOD SCHOOL

Jenna Solis

LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY

Ethan Kim

Phillips Lane

Maya Esquivel-McKinnon

LOACHAPOKA HIGH SCHOOL

Evelyn Tomas

Jakeeria Melton

Jordan Ballard

Miracle Mclennon

OPELIKA HIGH SCHOOL

Allie Prescott

Ashleigh Pitts

Mamie Nicholson

Keely Rider

Nolen Wilson

Patrick Seymore

SMITHS STATION HIGH SCHOOL

Addison Kees

Aniyah Coston

Emily Ludwig

JaNiah Hoskins

Jenna Neal

Tasha Judkins

Robert Sanborn

TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Ethan Clark

Susanna Washburn

ABOUT YCYL

The Lee County Young Leaders program is a joint initiative among Lee County businesses, municipalities and chambers of commerce. It is sponsored by Glynn Smith Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, the city of Opelika, the city of Auburn, Opelika City Schools, Auburn City Schools, Lee County Schools, Christie Ray Hill of State Farm, Golden State Foods, Hanwha Advanced Materials America, Curtis House and Pharmavite.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.opelikachamber.com/leadership-development/lcyl/.