YFC Announces Comedy Café For November￼

Youth for Christ

Auburn

Youth for Christ will present its 8th annual Comedy Café fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, at First Baptist Church of Opelika. Both nights are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The event is supported by sponsors and table hosts. All guests will enjoy some family-friendly comedy by a professional comedian while being served desserts from Gigi’s Cupcakes and coffee from Ross House Coffee. There will also be an opportunity to hear from those involved with Youth for Christ as they share about how the Lord has been working through the ministry.

This year’s event will feature Comedian Joby Saad. Saad is a clean, high-energy performer using absurdist wit, comedic physicality and audience improv. Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Saad has taken his show all over the United States from New York City’s Carolines to the Hollywood Improv, as well as overseas. Saad is comfortable commanding a packed arena to an intimate setting in a small club. Classic, progressive and alternative describe his unique performances.

The YFC community engagement and event coordinator, Janiee Rush, encourages local churches, businesses and members of the community to participate, as all proceeds are used to reach the younger generation in the surrounding communities through YFC ministry efforts.

“Not only is this event a fun night out to share some laughs with friends and family, but it’s a rewarding opportunity to support an organization that is serving our youth all around the area in our local schools and youth-serving institutions,” Rush said. “This event plays a huge part in helping us carry out our ministry efforts. We have a wonderful and enjoyable evening planned, and we can’t wait to share that with the community.”

East Alabama Youth for Christ is a local nonprofit that raises up lifelong followers of Jesus by reaching the youth in the community through mission work and Christ-centered programs.

To sign up as a table host or sponsor, visit www.eastalabamayfc.org/comedycafe or contact comedy@eastalabamayfc.org.