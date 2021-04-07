Contributed by the

city of Opelika

Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council are excited to announce that the YES! Opelika program is back in 2021.

The summer youth employment program, YES! Opelika (Youth. Employment. Success), is an opportunity for 16 to 19 year-olds to earn money and gain meaningful work experience.

Due to COVID, the city was unable to offer the program in 2020. However, this year, the city is seeking to employ approximately 20 to 25 youth in various positions throughout the city.

“We hope that the YES! Opelika program will provide students with the necessary tools and work-related experiences that can prepare them to succeed in the workforce. Having good social skills, communications and critical thinking abilities, understanding real-world labor expectations, money management, and career pathways are critical assets for our youth to have,” Fuller said.

The YES! Opelika program is open to Opelika residents who are students between the ages of 16 to 19, a legal resident of the United States and must be enrolled in high school. They must be available to work for eight weeks between June 7 and July 30.

Fuller added, “As adults, we understand the value of having a good work ethic and how it feels to have a little spending money in our pockets. The YES! Opelika program will do just that. Teach them to show up on time, work hard and reap the rewards.”

Those interested in applying or who knows someone who fits the criteria, please email the city of Opelika Human Resources Department at HumanResources@opelika-al.gov or call 334-705-5130. Applications must be turned in by April 23. No resume or reference letter required.

For more information, or to download an application, visit www.opelika-al.gov or email the Human Resources office at the address above.