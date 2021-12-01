Wreaths Across America Seeks Local Volunteers

CONTRIBUTED BY WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Freedom is often defined as “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” However, some Americans will choose to forgo some of their personal freedoms by choosing to serve their country and its citizens. This selfless sacrifice is what makes every veteran a hero. In addition, when asked why they did it, many will answer simply by saying, “Because it was the right thing to do.”

Dec. 18 will be National Wreaths Across America Day. On this day, we not only thank veterans for their sacrifices, but also say their name aloud and keep their memory alive for family, friends and their community at a time of year when they are missed the most. Local volunteers are feverishly working on this mission right now — because it is the right thing to do.

Locally, volunteers for the Wreaths Across America program need your help to complete the mission and honor every single veteran laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Please consider a small gift of remembrance by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath for $15 which will be placed at the headstone of one of our local heroes. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

To sponsor a wreath for Fort Mitchell National Cemetery or learn how to volunteer, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/15484/Overview/?relatedId=0 .