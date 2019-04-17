Wood appointed to ATRIP committee by Gov. Kay Ivey

Special to the

District 38 Rep. Debbie Wood was recently appointed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to become a member of the ATRIP-II Program committee, which will address statewide infrastructure needs including bridges and roads.

“It’s going to be a committee that will have to work really hard because there are 67 counties and all of them will have the availability to apply for grant funds. Their projects will have to be vetted and proved to be a worthy project,” Wood said. “I’d like to express my gratitude to the governor for placing her faith in me to be on this committee. I’m extremly humbled by this gesture.”

Wood added that she expects the committee’s first meeting to take place in the coming weeks.