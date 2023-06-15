Women’s Philanthropy Board to Present Amy Grant in Concert

CONTRIBUTED BY THE WOMEN’S PHILANTHROPY BOARD

AUBURN —

The Women’s Philanthropy Board (WPB) will present its Summer Nights event on Thursday, June 22, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. Summer Nights will be the culminating event of WPB’s year-long 220th anniversary celebration. The event will feature a story-telling concert by Grammy Award winner and philanthropist, Amy Grant. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the story-telling concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Amy Grant’s career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel music to becoming an iconic pop singer, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. Grant’s philanthropic work dates to the beginning of her career. Her work with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Red Cross, Compassion International, Second Harvest Food Bank, MusiCares, the Nashville Symphony and Nashville Rescue Mission, to name a few, has been a passion for decades, she said.

“My heroes are people that help other people,” Grant said, and she has devoted her life to living that example.

Tickets for the concert are available by visiting www.aub.ie/wpbsummernights or through the Gogue Performing Arts Center box office. Individual ticket prices range from $30 to $150. VIP packages are also available and include four tickets in center orchestra seating, exclusive access to a pre-event Q&A session with Grant, complimentary valet parking and a $400 tax-deductible donation to WPB. VIP packages can be purchased at aub.ie/wpb20th.

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S PHILANTHROPY BOARD

The Women’s Philanthropy Board (WPB) is the flagship division of the Cary Center for the Advancement of Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies, housed in the College of Human Sciences at Auburn University. WPB’s mission is to inspire, educate and enable individuals to develop their full leadership potential; achieve independence as financial donors and decision- makers; serve as mentors for future generations of philanthropists; and broaden the base of financial support for the College of Human Sciences. WPB provides educational programs throughout the year to inspire and enable attendees regarding financial literacy and philanthropic engagement.