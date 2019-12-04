Women’s Hope Medical Clinic provides free services in Lee Co.

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic, located at 820 Stage Road in Auburn, is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Auburn-Opelika area and beyond for more than 36 years in the area of pregnancy care. It offers a variety of services to their clients and the community free of charge.

“Women’s Hope Medical Clinic has a long legacy of helping individuals in East Alabama with unexpected pregnancies. We walk alongside our clients from the initial pregnancy test visit and through the birth and first fifteen months of the baby’s life. We support and serve to help bring about healthy, hope-filled families,” said executive director Daria Monroe. “Women’s Hope Medical Clinic does not receive government funds or payment for any of our services and resources. Individuals, churches, and businesses fully support these and many more services provided at Women’s Hope through their financial and volunteer gifts.”

Through its free services, they are a place where individuals who may be pregnant can find comfort, and the resources they need to thrive. Its mission is to glorify God through the sharing of the Gospel of Christ while empowering individuals to make healthy, godly decisions for life.

The staff of nurses can offer pregnancy tests and limited obstetric ultrasounds.

“Here at Women’s Hope, we can provide prenatal care to women in the community who might not otherwise be able to get the care they need during their pregnancy. We are also able to provide a safe place for women and children during an often difficult time in their lives,” said nurse manager Rebecca Parvin.

Women’s Hope is not only able to provide medical education and aid to mothers, but it is also able to educate them by offering free classes known as “Earn-While-You-Learn.” Participating in these classes allows for the individual to earn maternity and infant supplies.

“Women’s Hope provides the educational, spiritual, and relational support that young couples need to walk through pregnancy and start their families with confidence. We offer a variety of individual and group classes such as childbirth, parenting, fatherhood, and Bible studies,” said communication director Jeremy Walden. “Through partnerships with other local organizations, we offer help for breastfeeding moms and single moms. We’ve seen so many families gain hope through a time in their lives that is both stressful and beautiful.”

For more information, to donate or volunteer, visit www.womenshope.org to learn how to volunteer and financially support its young, local families.