Women’s Hope 37th Annual Banquet

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic, a non-profit organization in Auburn, is hosting its 37th annual banquet as a virtual event this year.

Titled “Stories of Hope,” this event will feature testimonials from families served by the clinic. Premiering Aug. 25th at 6 p.m., the banquet will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the organization’s website. Pre-registration is encouraged in order to receive updates and instructions for sharing the event online.

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic has served the Lee County and greater East Alabama community for over 37 years by providing free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting education and material support to families facing unplanned pregnancies. Women’s Hope would especially like to thank the Auburn-Opelika community for helping them remain in operation to serve clients during the pandemic this year. Donors, community supporters and anyone interested in learning more about this event are encouraged to visit www.womenshope.org/banquet for more information.