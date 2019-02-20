Winners announced for first time Community Foundation of East Alabama mini-grants

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Community Foundation of East Alabama Board is proud to announce the two winners of the first-ever mini-grants handed out by the organization.

The initiative was announced at the 2018 Non-Profit Summit held at Auburn University on Oct. 22, 2018. Applications were accepted through Jan. 31 online at www.cfeastalabama.org. Winners were selected for proposals that strengthen their organization and outreach.

Two $250 grants were awarded: Easter Seals’ Camp ASCA and to Circles of Opelika.

“We plan to purchase a Go-Pro (camera) that will capture the fun of water sports, zip-lining, concerts and other activities offered to children and adults with disabilities that Camp ASCA serves year-round. The video will help so much with social media and recruiting, too,” said Camp ASCA Marketing Director Dana Rickman.

According to Circles of Opelika Director Regina Meadows, she “plans to use the grant for promotion and printing of brochures for Alabama’s first Circle based on the national poverty reduction initiative, CirclesUSA.”

CFEA was incorporated in 2007 with the mission of “Connecting people who care with causes that matter,” serving a 5-county region that includes Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

For more information on local grants and scholarships, call Barbara Patton at 334-744-1020 or visit the organization’s website and Facebook page.