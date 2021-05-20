Willodene Gilchrist Bailey, born Aug. 4, 1921, passed away May 10 at Opp Health and Rehab, Opp, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Bailey and brother James Gilchrist. Mrs. Bailey is survived by her siblings: Richard Gilchrist (Charlotte) of Opp, Alabama, Sydney Gilchrist (Tina) of Nashville, Tennessee, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial following in Garden Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to:

First Baptist Opelika

301 S. 8th St.

Opelika, Alabama 36801.