by STACEY

PATTON WALLACE

As I’ve mentioned many times in this column, I am the “Queen of the Klutzes.” When I go anywhere, I’m apt to drip, slip or trip. In an earlier column, I wrote about a time when my lack of gracefulness was really on display as I dined with my friends Judy, Nancy and Kim. During that meal, I managed to toss my salad bowl while attempting to put away my cell phone, which I had been using to take pictures.

Thankfully, my friends, who are very kind, were willing to go out in public with me again after that food fiasco. (Remember, I love alliteration.)

Recently, we traveled to Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso, located at 1015 Mayberry St. in Waverly. I was eager to eat lunch there because several of my friends had heard great things about it. They heard correctly.

Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso is located in the Standard Deluxe building in Waverly. The Standard Deluxe has live music, and you can go to www.standarddeluxe.com for information and tickets.

Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso is a cozy, quaint place. I love that it’s located on Mayberry Street because it reminded me of “The Andy Griffith Show,” where everyone was welcome.

Howard and Sarah Jones, the owners, were so kind. They opened the business in Waverly in

April of this year. Previously, Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso had been in Grove Station in Tallassee.

The variety of luscious-looking baked goods was incredible. The aroma alone raised my blood sugar. Also, diners may enjoy a selection of coffee and tea. Howard said, “Everything, breads and pastries, are baked fresh in house every day.”

Howard said that they offer two different lunch options: a sandwich, soup, wrap or salad.

You can check on the website to see what is being served each day.

When we dined there, Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso offered diners Rosemary chicken soup with a sourdough slice, turkey & cheddar on sourdough Focaccia with chips and a pesto chicken wrap with chips.

Judy and Nancy ordered the turkey and cheddar on sourdough focaccia, while Kim selected the rosemary chicken soup. I, being the hardest eater of the group, ordered both the soup and sandwich. Everything was amazing. The soup was warm and savory, and the sandwich was delicious. Their homemade bread is simply the best.

Nancy also ordered a ham, fig and brie croissant and a chocolate croissant to go. She said that she and her husband would enjoy it for breakfast the next day. Judy ordered a cranberry and rosemary muffin for the same reason.

Also, Judy ordered an enormous cheesecake with fresh strawberries, which she kindly shared with everyone. It was slap-your-Grandma-twice good. Judy insisted that I take my husband Mike the remaining section. “And make sure that Mike eats it,” she said. My sweet friends try to help me behave since I’m a diabetic. It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it.

I’m happy to report that I didn’t toss anything this time. Thankfully, salad wasn’t on the menu that day. All I did was drop a morsel or two in my lap; that’s not bad for me.

Trust me, run and do not walk to Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso. It is such a special place.

Also, if you haven’t visited downtown Waverly, you should. My friends and I enjoyed looking at beautiful vintage items in several shops.

Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso is closed on Sunday and Monday. As Sarah said, “We’re closed on Sunday for the Lord’s day and on Monday for prep day.” There you go.

Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso is open Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wild Flour Bakery & Espresso makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people never lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.

