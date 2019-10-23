Wells Fargo presents A-O Habitat for Humanity with $10k grant

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity received a $10,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help support the building of Habitat home No. 69 in Auburn.

“Wells Fargo has a long legacy of serving and supporting communities, and they have long been one of the most generous corporate foundations in the U.S.,” said Executive Director of Auburn- Opelika Habitat for Humanity Mark Grantham. “We’re grateful for their generosity and look forward to getting started on this project.”

Wells Fargo District Manager Craig Busby joined Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity members recently to present a $10,000 check to the organization.

“Supporting our local Habitat for Humanity affiliates is an extremely important way to help strengthen our communities,” Busby said. “Earlier this year, Wells Fargo announced a commitment to donate $1 billion through 2025 to address the U.S. housing affordability crisis, including homelessness, available and affordable rentals, transitional housing and home ownership, and this is just one way we can work toward that goal.”

Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian housing organization. By building with volunteer labor and offering zero-interest mortgages, Habitat works with low-income families to help them build equity toward a stable future.

“The Habitat program is based on a founding principle of offering families a hand up,” said Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity Board Vice President Cathey Donald.

“Our qualified partner families work very hard to participate in the Habitat program by saving a down payment, volunteering 500 sweat equity hours, making a nonprofit mortgage payment, and participating in home ownership and financial classes.”

Volunteers are welcome to visit www.auburnopelikahabitat.org/get-involved/ for more information on opportunities to get involved. Wells Fargo team members will be working with Habitat on the build of this home.