Walton Law Firm, P.C. Lawyer Named to 2023 Best Lawyers List

CONTRIBUTED BY WALTON LAW

Walton Law Firm, P.C. is pleased to announce that Trip Walton has been included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

“Best Lawyers was founded more than 40 years ago to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals,” said Best Lawyers CEO Phil Greer. “We are proud to continue to present the most respected, unbiased legal awards worldwide.”

Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries. For the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, more than 12.2 million votes were analyzed to identify the top legal talent, as identified by their peers.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Walton Law Firm, P.C. would like to congratulate Walton on being named to 2023 The Best Lawyers in America list.