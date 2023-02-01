Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening in Opelika

Award-winning restaurant to host ribbon-cutting, give away free Walk-On’s for one year on Feb. 6

CONTRIBUTED BY WALK ON’S

OPELIKA —

Tiger Town will soon be hosting game days with a taste of Louisiana when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 6.

Located at 3041 Capps Way, just a few minutes from the Auburn University campus, Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.

“It’s an incredible time and area to deliver memorable game day experiences with unique food, service and atmosphere,” said DBMC Restaurants President and Walk-On’s Franchisee Jason Gisclair. “We can’t wait to give everyone a Louisiana-style welcome on Monday and celebrate with them at their new go-to destination for watching Auburn sports moving forward.”

Walk-On’s first Opelika restaurant marks the brand’s sixth location in Alabama and 75th systemwide. Walk-On’s Opelika will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsOpelika.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering Americana and Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact CFE Kelly Parker at 225-330-4533.

ABOUT WALK-ON’S SPORTS BISTREAUX

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com.