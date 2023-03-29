Walk for Life, 5K Planned April 15

CONTRIBUTED BY

WOMEN’S HOPE

OPELIKA —

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic & Hope Adoptions will be hosting its annual Walk for Life plus 5K fundraising event on April 15.

Women’s Hope is a local nonprofit that has been serving local families in Lee County now for 40 years.

The 5K race will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 9 a.m. After the race, Women’s Hope will announce awards and will share what God is doing in its growing ministry before the one-mile Walk for Life.

After the walk, there will be an after party until 11 a.m. It will include local food trucks, face painting, yard games and a bounce house.

The race will be held at the Opelika Sportsplex, which is located at 1001 Sportsplex Parkway in Opelika.

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic is a pregnancy care center that exists to bring about healthy, hope-filled families. This clinic provides care to local women (over 900 this past year) who may be experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Additionally, it provides educational, relational and spiritual support to these families so they can walk through pregnancy and parenting with confidence.

In 2021, Hope Adoptions was officially licensed as Lee County’s only adoption agency and added as a branch to the ministry of Women’s Hope. Hope Adoptions wants to serve the community well by uniting families through the beautiful gift of adoption.

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic does not receive any government aid, but it is funded solely by donations from individuals, businesses, churches and events like the Walk for Life plus 5K.

“The Walk for Life plus 5K really is very important for the work that we do at Women’s Hope & Hope Adoptions,” said Executive Director of Women’s Hope & Hope Adoptions Daria Monroe. “Without the support of our community we couldn’t do the work that we are doing here in East Alabama. We look forward to the Walk for Life because it’s a way for us to get together, get to know one another, have a great morning with each other and at the same time help fund the work that’s being done at Women’s Hope.”

This event will be an opportunity for the community to come together to join in support of a local organization while also building and furthering relationships with each other. Last year, over 400 people came — runners, churches, students, children and even some of the families served by Women’s Hope — to join in the fun and Women’s Hope looks forward to having even more people in attendance this year. The event is structured to be a fun-filled morning with lots of activities to enjoy with ones friends and family.

Visit www.womenshope.org/walk for more details and to register.