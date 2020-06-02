Vivian Brown was born on Aug. 17, 1953, to the late Coleman and Juanita Brown in Alabama. She passed away on May 24, 2020, at Bethany House in Opelika. She was 66 years old.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Jared Nash.

Vivian was a longtime member of the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Nash (David) and Sherry Bailey; special companion fur baby, Annabelle; siblings, Sue Glahn (Greg), Nancy Goodson (Winfred), Kaye Kenney, Bradley Brown, Sharon Pouncey (Bill) and Geoffrey Brown (Tylene); grandchildren, Jessica Long (Trey), Kristopher Sanders (Kat) and Carly Nash; great grandchildren, Destiny, Ansleigh, Nash, Caleigh, Carson, Kade and Kyle and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

A private memorial service was held on May 28, 2020, in the chapel of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Brother Lake Mickler, Jr. officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.