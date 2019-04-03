Victims of Crime and Leniency receives Community Awareness Project funding for 2019 National Crime Victims’ Rights week

Special to the

Victims of Crime and Leniency, VOCAL, a statewide victims’ rights and services organization, has received federal funding to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during 2019 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 7 to 13.

The funding will be used to enhance and expand the agency’s traditional candlelight vigil held annually to remember victims of violent and other crimes and to honor their families and friends. The grant funding will enable VOCAL to partner with statewide and local agencies to recognize a number of people in Alabama who have been long-standing and meaningful voices for victims, and to expand activities for children. The funding comes from the U. S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) through the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators (NAVAA).

This year’s candlelight vigil and victims’ memorial service will be held April 12 at 7 p.m. at the back entrance to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, across from the State Capitol at the corner of Bainbridge Street and Dexter Avenue. The theme for 2019 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) is “Honoring our Past. Creating Hope for the Future.” Victims will share information about their experiences, and VOCAL leaders will honor VOCAL Founder Miriam Shehane and others. Special children’s activities and educational items will be provided.

“The support from OVC and NAVAA for our 2019 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities will help us help crime victims,” said VOCAL Executive Director Janette Grantham. “Members of our community are encouraged to honor the past achievements of programs that aid crime victims and survivors, and join us in creating hope for a future where all crime survivors are treated with dignity and respect, and receive the services they need and deserve.”

Since 2004, OVC’s NCVRW Community Awareness Project has provided financial and technical assistance to more than 1,000 community projects that promote victim and public awareness activities, and innovative approaches to victim/survivor outreach and public education about victims’ rights and services during NCVRWk. VOCAL was one of the 92 projects recommended by NAVAA and selected for funding by OVC for 2019 from the 200 applications that were submitted nationwide.

For additional information about VOCAL’S 2019 NCVRW activities or about victims’ rights and services in Alabama, call 334-262-7197. For information about national efforts to promote 2019 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, please visit the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.gov/ncvrw.