Valley Bank Donates to Auburn Habitat for Humanity

Valley Bank recently presented Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity (AOHFH) with a $5,000 check to sponsor Habitat home #72, which will be built later this year. Pictured (L-R): Gatz Ridell, Habitat construction leader, Joe White, Habitat construction leader, Jim Newton, Habitat construction leader, Quinten Burks, Valley Bank home loan consultant, Jerry Clark, Valley Bank sales manager, Terry Mitchell, Valley Bank market manager, Gary Keever, Habitat construction leader and Mark Grantham, AOHFH executive director.

“We are excited to welcome Valley Bank as a new sponsor,” Grantham said. “They are vibrant partners in the community and we are grateful that they included us in their charitable giving efforts this year. Recently, Valley Bank has donated over $2 million to over 250 organizations as a pledge to give back to communities that were affected by COVID-19. Organizations including Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative (BVMI), The Birmingham Urban League and Food Banks, such as the Montgomery Food Bank, were among those to receive funds to support their efforts to serve the community during the pandemic. Valley Bank also partnered with Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) to support pop-up vaccination clinics in the Birmingham metro area. This partnership helped ensure that more people had access to the vaccine in the battle against COVID-19.

It is evident that this banking institution has been dedicated to serving the community and will step in to help those in need, especially in this difficult season.”

“Valley is honored to support Auburn Opelika Habitat to help address affordable housing and help meet the needs of the community,” said Delpha Bartley-Jones, Valley Bank first vice president, regional CRA officer. “Access to affordable housing continues to be a challenge and with this partnership we are thrilled to congratulate The Bufford Family.”