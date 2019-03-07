USPS working to reconnect Beauregard, Smiths Station

Special to the Opelika Observer

The U.S. Postal Service is reconnecting tornado victims with their mail.

A vast majority of deliveries are being made where it is safe and accessible to do so. If your mailbox was badly damaged or destroyed, please provide a secure receptacle with your address clearly displayed in order for your letter carrier to leave your mail at your residence. Mail cannot be delivered unless a receptacle is provided. Or with proper identification, you may pick up your mail at your local Post Office.

Our letter carriers deeply care about their customers and are concerned about their welfare. Please help our carriers by limiting your questions and allowing them to deliver the mail to the community. Remember they are diligently working through many obstacles. For any questions one may have regarding mail delivery, they can call the USPS hotline at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).

Local Post Offices are open for mail pick up and retail transactions as follows:

Opelika Post Office, 500 S. 7th St.

Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 pm; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and closed on Sundays.

Smiths Station Post Office, 2720 Lee Road 430

Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and closed on Sundays.

Salem Post Office, 5153 Lee Road 145

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 9 to 10 a.m. and closed on Sundays.

Customers who may temporarily or permanently move to a new address are encouraged to fill out a Change of Address (COA) card available from your letter carrier or at the local post office. COA requests also may be filed at usps.com, the U.S. Postal Service’s website that is available to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A temporary change of address is designed for customers who plan on returning to their residence within six months. If you are NOT planning to return to your current address, please submit a permanent COA request.

